Leagues Cup - Quarter Finals 25 Aug 2026 - 22:30

Today's game between Leon and Real Salt Lake will kick-off at Aug 25, 2026, 10:30 PM.

Leon vs Real Salt Lake is available to watch live on Apple TV via MLS Season Pass. The live stream option is listed below.

Leon and Real Salt Lake meet in the Leagues Cup, with Ignacio Ambriz's side looking to extend a remarkable unbeaten run against a Real Salt Lake team that arrives in contrasting form.

Leon enter this fixture on the back of five consecutive wins across all competitions. The Panzas Verdes have beaten Liga MX opposition and navigated the Leagues Cup group stage without dropping a point, defeating Nashville SC, Orlando City, and Inter Miami along the way. Their 2-3 win over Inter Miami was the standout result of that run.

Real Salt Lake's Leagues Cup campaign started with back-to-back wins — 4-0 over Atlante and 3-0 against FC Juarez — but Pablo Mastroeni's side have since returned to MLS and lost two straight. A 3-4 defeat to FC Dallas on August 20 and a 2-1 loss at Orlando City on August 22 have taken the edge off their earlier momentum.

In the Leagues Cup standings, Leon sit second and Real Salt Lake fifth, so the gap in current form is reflected in the table. Ambriz's squad looks settled and confident; Mastroeni will need a response from players who have struggled to replicate their Leagues Cup output in recent league outings.

This is the first meeting between the two clubs since the 2023 Leagues Cup, when Real Salt Lake won 3-1 in Leon. The head-to-head record is limited, which makes this fixture harder to call on historical data alone.

Read on for all the information you need on where to watch Leon vs Real Salt Lake, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Leon vs Real Salt Lake with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leon manager Ignacio Ambriz has not released a projected XI ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently listed for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Real Salt Lake head coach Pablo Mastroeni is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been announced by the club. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

Leon have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, making them one of the standout sides in the Leagues Cup. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Liga MX win over Monterrey on August 22, which followed a 1-2 victory at Necaxa on August 18. Earlier in the run, Leon beat Inter Miami 2-3, Orlando City 1-2, and Nashville SC 0-1 in the Leagues Cup. That is five wins from five, with goals scored in every game.

Real Salt Lake have two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to Orlando City in MLS on August 22, which followed a 3-4 defeat to FC Dallas two days earlier. Before that difficult MLS stretch, RSL drew 1-1 with Minnesota United and beat FC Juarez 3-0 and Atlante 4-0 in the Leagues Cup. RSL have scored ten goals across those five matches, but their defensive record has deteriorated in their return to league action.





Head-to-Head Record





The only recorded meeting between these two clubs came in the Leagues Cup on August 5, 2023, when Real Salt Lake beat Leon 3-1 away from home. That is the sole fixture in the dataset, so the head-to-head record stands at one win for Real Salt Lake and no wins for Leon.

Standings

In the current Leagues Cup table, Leon sit second and Real Salt Lake are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leon vs Real Salt Lake today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: