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UEFA Champions League on TV

Cable Replacement DirecTV ✅ Carries the main CBS television network for live marquee matches ✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts ✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts ✅ Unlimited Cloud DVR to record live matches Monthly from $59.99 Get DirecTV Spanish Coverage ViX Premium ✅ Streams every single Champions League match live ✅ Exclusive Spanish-language home for the tournament ✅ Bundles extensive Liga MX and international soccer coverage Monthly from $6.99 Get ViX Cable Replacement DirecTV ✅ Carries the main CBS television network for live marquee matches ✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts ✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts ✅ Unlimited Cloud DVR to record live matches Monthly from $59.99 Get DirecTV Spanish Coverage ViX Premium ✅ Streams every single Champions League match live ✅ Exclusive Spanish-language home for the tournament ✅ Bundles extensive Liga MX and international soccer coverage Monthly from $6.99 Get ViX Cable Replacement DirecTV ✅ Carries the main CBS television network for live marquee matches ✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts ✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts ✅ Unlimited Cloud DVR to record live matches Monthly from $59.99 Get DirecTV

Lens vs. Como: kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Lens and Como kick off at 21:00 on 04.11.2026.

How to watch Lens vs. Como live on TV and online

On DAZN, you can watch Lens vs. Como live.

Lens and Como: recent form

Lens have won two and lost three of their last five competitive matches, with no draws. Lille beat them 0-1 at home in Ligue 1 last time out. Before that came a 3-0 result against Club Brugge in the Champions League, while wins over Paris FC (2-1) and Troyes (3-1 away) offered some encouragement. Across those five matches, Lens scored eight goals and conceded six.

For a promoted side, Como's form is remarkable: five wins from five, with no draws or defeats. They most recently beat Venezia 1-0, following a 3-1 win in Turin and a 4-1 Champions League victory over Manchester United. Como scored 11 goals and conceded just two across those five matches.

Lens vs. Como: line-ups

Lens vs. Como: form

Lens vs. Como: head-to-head record

Lens vs. Como: the tables