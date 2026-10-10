League One - Game Week 10 10 Oct 2026 - 10:00 King Power Stadium

Today's game between Leicester City and Peterborough United will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 10:00 AM.

The match is available to stream live in the United States on Paramount+, which holds exclusive rights to EFL football. Sign up to watch live via the affiliate link below.

Leicester City host Peterborough United at the King Power Stadium in League One, with both clubs sitting in very different circumstances as the season takes shape.

Russell Martin's side have had a turbulent run of results, mixing convincing wins with heavy defeats as they try to find consistency at a level below where this club expects to be competing.

Peterborough arrive under Robbie Savage with their own problems. Sitting deep in the relegation zone, the away side need to start picking up points quickly if they are to avoid a serious fight at the wrong end of the table.

Leicester's home record and the King Power crowd will give Martin's team an advantage, but Peterborough have shown they can cause problems on the road when results have gone their way in cup competition.

This is a fixture that carries real weight for both sides, though for very different reasons. Leicester want to build momentum in the promotion push, while Peterborough desperately need the points to climb out of trouble.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch Leicester City vs Peterborough United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Russell Martin has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and Leicester have no injury or suspension information listed at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Robbie Savage is similarly yet to name his Peterborough squad, with no injuries or suspensions currently confirmed for the away side. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Leicester's recent record across five matches shows two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Stevenage in the EFL Trophy, though they had earlier put six past Fulham Academy in the same competition. In League One specifically, a 3-4 win at Stockport County stands out, though a 0-4 defeat to Oxford United earlier in September highlighted the defensive fragility that Martin will want to address.

Peterborough's form tells a similar story of inconsistency. They have also recorded two wins and two defeats across their last five, with their most recent result a 4-1 EFL Trophy win over Ipswich Academy. In the league, back-to-back defeats to Stockport County and Doncaster Rovers have stalled any momentum, and Savage's side have struggled to keep clean sheets in competitive fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a pre-season friendly in July 2025, when Leicester ran out 3-1 winners. Looking back at competitive history in the provided record, Leicester have been the stronger side across the series, most notably thrashing Peterborough 5-1 in an FA Cup tie at Peterborough's ground in January 2018. The overall picture favours Leicester, though Peterborough have shown they can win these encounters, as they did in Championship meetings during the 2012-13 season.

Standings

Leicester sit in mid-table in League One, a position that reflects their inconsistency rather than their ambitions, while Peterborough are anchored near the foot of the table and are among the clubs most at risk of being cut adrift if results do not improve soon.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leicester City vs Peterborough United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: