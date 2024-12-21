How to watch today's Leeds United vs Oxford United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds and Oxford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds will take on Oxford up next in the Championship at the Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds are second in the standings, only three points behind leaders Sheffield United after 21 rounds. Having won four out of their last five league games, the hosts will be confident of picking up another win here.

Oxford are at the other end of the table, in 20th spot. They have lost four of their last five league games and are desperate for more points to climb up the table.

Leeds vs Oxford kick-off time

Championship - Championship Elland Road

The match will be played at the Elland Road on Saturday, with kick-off at 10am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Leeds team news

Leeds United remain without Ilia Gruev, who is sidelined with a knee injury, while Joe Gelhardt is also unavailable for selection.

Junior Firpo continues to deal with a hamstring strain, limiting the Whites’ options.

Oxford team news

Oxford United are facing challenges on their left flank, with Louie Sibley and summer signing Siriki Dembele both out due to ankle injuries.

Compounding these issues, experienced defender Joe Bennett remains sidelined with a broken ankle sustained in August, ruling him out until the New Year.

