Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 30 Jul 2026 - 19:30

Today's game between Leeds United and Sunderland will kick-off at Jul 30, 2026, 7:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Leeds United vs Sunderland is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Leeds United and Sunderland meet in a pre-season friendly as both Premier League clubs continue their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign.

For Leeds, this summer has been anything but quiet. The club are in active negotiations with Manchester City over a permanent deal for goalkeeper James Trafford, while they have also emerged as serious contenders to sign former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt on a free transfer. Daniel Farke's side will be looking to sharpen their fitness and build cohesion after a mixed end to last season.

Most recently, Leeds fell to a 2-3 defeat against Wrexham in their opening pre-season fixture, a result that will sharpen minds ahead of this encounter. The Whites will want a much-improved showing.

Sunderland arrive in confident mood. Regis Le Bris's side finished the 2025-26 Premier League season strongly, winning their final league fixture against Chelsea, and they backed that up with a commanding 5-1 pre-season win over York City. Their most recent outing was a 4-2 defeat to Liverpool in a friendly in the United States, a game that also saw Liverpool lose Joe Gomez to injury.

On the transfer front, Le Bris has been emphatic in his stance on Granit Xhaka, ruling out any move to Chelsea and closing down speculation quickly. Sunderland appear intent on keeping their squad together as they prepare for a full season in the top flight.

Both sides will use this fixture to give minutes to fringe players and build match sharpness. With the Premier League season approaching fast, every pre-season game carries genuine purpose.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds United vs Sunderland, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Leeds United vs Sunderland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for either side ahead of this pre-season fixture. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineups listed for Leeds United or Sunderland at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both squads are confirmed.

Form

Leeds United head into this fixture with a mixed recent record across their last five matches, picking up two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 pre-season loss to Wrexham, while their previous result was a 3-0 Premier League defeat to West Ham United on the final day of last season. Leeds did show better form earlier in that run, beating Brighton 1-0 and Burnley 3-1, though they drew 1-1 with Tottenham in between. Across those five matches, they scored eight goals and conceded six.

Sunderland have been in stronger form over the same period, winning three of their last five and losing two. They opened pre-season with a 5-1 win over York City before suffering a 4-2 defeat to Liverpool in their most recent outing. In the Premier League run-in, Sunderland beat Chelsea 2-1 and Everton 3-1, while drawing 0-0 with Manchester United. They scored 11 goals and conceded eight across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on March 3, 2026, when Sunderland won 1-0 at Elland Road in the Premier League. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 when Sunderland hosted Leeds at the Stadium of Light in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, which also include three Championship fixtures from the 2024-25 season, Leeds hold one win, Sunderland hold two wins, and two matches ended level.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds United vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: