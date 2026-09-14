Premier League - Game Week 4 14 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Elland Road

Today's game between Leeds United and Newcastle United will kick off at Sep 14, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Leeds United host Newcastle United at Elland Road in a Premier League fixture that pits two sides separated by just one place in the table.

Daniel Farke's side come into this one off the back of a bruising midweek Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Chelsea, where they led 2-0 before conceding six goals in a chaotic 6-3 defeat at Stamford Bridge. In the league, Leeds have drawn their last two, picking up points against Brighton and Brentford but failing to win either.

Farke remains a central figure at Elland Road despite entering the final year of his contract. Club managing director Robbie Evans has confirmed that negotiations over a new long-term deal are progressing well, with the hierarchy in no rush to force the issue.

Newcastle arrive in good shape. Matthias Jaissle's side are unbeaten in their last three Premier League outings, with wins over Tottenham and a draw at Bournemouth among the recent highlights. They also came through a Carabao Cup tie at Millwall without conceding.

Jaissle has not been without frustration, though. The Newcastle head coach recently questioned the consistency of Premier League officiating after becoming the only manager booked for touchline behaviour this season, pointedly asking why his conduct was singled out while others escaped punishment.

With both clubs sitting in the top half of the Premier League table and separated by a single position, there is plenty at stake for the early-season standings.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United.

How to watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Farke is without Mateo Joseph, Joe Rodon, and Ilia Gruev through injury as he names his projected XI. James Trafford starts in goal, with a back four of Tarik Muharemovic, James Justin, Nico Elvedi, and Ethan Ampadu in front of him. Jayden Bogle, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Anton Stach, and Ao Tanaka are named in midfield, with Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the attack.

Jaissle is dealing with a longer injury list, with Joelinton, Daniel Burn, William Osula, and Ewen Jaouen all sidelined. Lukas Hornicek is projected in goal, with Amar Dedic, Lewis Hall, Sven Botman, and Malick Thiaw forming the defence. Nico Gonzalez, Joseph Willock, and Lewis Miley are set to operate in midfield, with Harvey Barnes, Anthony Elanga, and Yoane Wissa in attack.

Form

Leeds have collected two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 6-3 loss to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, though they did win their two cup fixtures before that, including a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. In the league, they have drawn both outings, scoring two and conceding two across those games.

Newcastle's last five matches show three wins, two draws, and no defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Carabao Cup win at Millwall, and they have also beaten Tottenham 2-0 in the Premier League during this run. Across all five games, they have scored ten goals and conceded seven, with a 2-2 draw at Liverpool and a 2-2 result at Bournemouth among the other results.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Newcastle beat Leeds 4-3 in a Premier League match at St James' Park. Before that, the clubs drew 0-0 at Elland Road in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Newcastle have won twice, Leeds once, and two matches have ended level.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Leeds United currently sit in 10th place, with Newcastle United one position above them in 9th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: