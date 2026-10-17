Premier League - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Elland Road

Today's game between Leeds United and Manchester United will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Leeds United vs Manchester United is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Leeds United host Manchester United at Elland Road in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs, though for very different reasons.

Leeds sit seventh in the table under Daniel Farke, who has recently agreed a new deal to remain at the club until 2029. The German has built a stable, competitive side since guiding the Whites back to the top flight, but recent results have been mixed.

Their last league outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, and a 6-3 Carabao Cup loss to Chelsea earlier in the season remains a bruise. A 4-1 win over Newcastle showed what Farke's side are capable of at their best.

Manchester United arrive in a far more turbulent state. Michael Carrick, handed the permanent manager's role this summer, has seen his side win just once in their last five across all competitions. A 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid midweek added to the pressure, and Lisandro Martinez's public criticism of the club's board after that game has added an uncomfortable backdrop to this trip north.

Carrick is also dealing with a lengthy injury list. Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, Kobbie Mainoo, and Luke Shaw are all sidelined, leaving the squad stretched heading into a fixture United can ill afford to lose.

For United, sitting 13th in the Premier League, a defeat at Elland Road would deepen an already serious crisis of confidence. For Leeds, a home win would consolidate their place in the top half and put distance between themselves and the chasing pack.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United.

How to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leeds United will be without Mateo Joseph, Joe Rodon, and Daniel James through injury. Farke's projected XI includes James Trafford in goal, with a back four of Nico Elvedi, James Justin, Tarik Muharemovic, and Jayden Bogle. Ao Tanaka, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Ethan Ampadu, and Anton Stach are expected in midfield, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor leading the attack.

Manchester United face a more significant absentee list, with Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko, Tom Heaton, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Kobbie Mainoo, and Luke Shaw all unavailable. Carrick's projected XI is expected to feature Senne Lammens in goal, a back line of Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, and Diogo Dalot, with Matheus Cunha, Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and Bruno Fernandes in midfield and Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo in attack.

Form

Leeds United have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding ten. Their most recent fixture was a 2-1 Premier League loss to Arsenal, and the 6-3 Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea represents their heaviest setback of the period. The 4-1 win over Newcastle stands as their strongest result, while draws against Crystal Palace and Brighton show a tendency to drop points at home.

Manchester United have managed one draw and four defeats in their last five, scoring three goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid. A 1-1 draw at Tottenham is their best result in that run, and they have not won in any of their last five competitive fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was a pre-season friendly in August 2026, which ended 1-1. In competitive fixtures, Leeds won 2-1 at Old Trafford in April 2026, while a Premier League meeting at Elland Road in January 2026 finished 1-1. Across the five most recent meetings on record, neither side has dominated, with the head-to-head evenly poised.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Leeds United sit in seventh place while Manchester United are 13th. That gap means Leeds are pushing toward the European places while United are looking over their shoulder at the bottom half, making this a fixture with contrasting ambitions on either side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: