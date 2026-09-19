Premier League - Game Week 5 20 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Elland Road

Today's game between Leeds United and Crystal Palace will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace is available to watch live in the United States on NBCSN, with streaming options via Fubo and Peacock.

Leeds United host Crystal Palace at Elland Road in a Premier League fixture that carries very different weight for each side heading into matchday.

Daniel Farke's Leeds sit fourth in the table and arrive on the back of a statement 4-1 win over Newcastle United, a result that underlined their early-season credentials. The Whites have been direct and clinical at home, and Elland Road will be a difficult environment for any visiting side.

Crystal Palace, by contrast, come in from the opposite end of the table. Pierre Sage's side are 16th and have struggled to find consistency in the Premier League, though a 4-0 Europa League win over Lech Poznan on Thursday gave the squad a timely confidence boost ahead of this trip north.

The Eagles carry injury and suspension concerns into this match. Axel Disasi is suspended, Dean Henderson remains sidelined, and Sage must reshuffle accordingly. How Palace cope without those players in a hostile away environment will go a long way to determining the outcome.

For Leeds, this is an opportunity to consolidate their position in the top half and put distance between themselves and the chasing pack. Farke will want a performance that matches the ambition the early-season results have suggested.

TV channel and live stream details for the match are listed below.

How to watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Daniel Farke names a projected XI that includes James Trafford in goal, with James Justin, Tarik Muharemovic, and Nico Elvedi forming the defensive unit. Mateo Joseph and Joe Rodon are both listed as injured and will play no part in this fixture.

Pierre Sage is without Dean Henderson, Chadi Riad, and Jean-Philippe Mateta through injury, while Axel Disasi serves a suspension. Walter Benitez is set to start in goal, with Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada expected to feature in midfield. Jorgen Strand Larsen leads the line in the projected XI.

Form

Leeds have won two and drawn two of their last five matches across all competitions, with one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United, and they also beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the Carabao Cup earlier in the run. The one blemish was a 6-3 Carabao Cup loss to Chelsea. Across the five matches, Leeds scored nine goals and conceded nine.

Crystal Palace have won two and lost two of their last five, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 4-0 Europa League win over Lech Poznan, which followed a 3-2 Premier League defeat at home to Ipswich Town. Palace also won 3-2 at Fulham in the league during this period. The Eagles scored twelve goals and conceded seven across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0 at Selhurst Park in March 2026. Before that, Leeds won 4-1 at home to Crystal Palace in December 2025. Across the five most recent matches in the dataset, Leeds have won two and Crystal Palace one, with two draws.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Leeds sit fourth while Crystal Palace are 16th, meaning the hosts come into this fixture with the security of an established top-half berth while Palace are looking to move away from the lower reaches of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: