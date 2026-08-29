Premier League - Game Week 2 30 Aug 2026 - 09:00 Elland Road

Today's game between Leeds United and Brentford will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Leeds United vs Brentford is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Leeds United host Brentford at Elland Road in a Premier League Matchday 2 fixture that pits two sides in very different early-season moods against each other.

Daniel Farke's side arrive into this one with genuine confidence. A 1-0 league win at Nottingham Forest last weekend was followed by a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory at the same ground three days later, with defender Joe Rodon pointing to the squad depth across the group as a reason for optimism about the weeks ahead.

Brentford arrive in West Yorkshire having made one of the most striking starts to a Premier League season in recent memory. Keith Andrews' side dismantled Tottenham 3-0 on Matchday 1, with Roberto De Zerbi publicly admitting his team were not ready for the physical battle the Bees brought to the Gtech Community Stadium.

That was followed by a 6-1 Carabao Cup demolition of Birmingham City, with Andrews again praising the depth of options at his disposal. Brentford sit fourth in the Premier League table after one round of fixtures, and they travel north with real momentum.

Leeds, sitting ninth, will look to make Elland Road a fortress from the off. Farke has built a squad capable of competing at this level, and the home crowd will expect a response to what they saw from the visitors last weekend.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Leeds United vs Brentford, including TV channel information, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Leeds United vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Daniel Farke names a projected XI of James Trafford, Jaka Bijol, Joe Rodon, Tarik Muharemovic, Jayden Bogle, Ethan Ampadu, James Justin, Anton Stach, Harry Wilson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brenden Aaronson. Wilfried Gnonto, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Mateo Joseph and Ilia Gruev are all sidelined through injury.

For Brentford, Keith Andrews' projected XI reads: Caoimhin Kelleher, Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, Keane Lewis-Potter, Michael Kayode, Kevin Schade, Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Mamadou Sangare, Dango Ouattara and Igor Thiago. Sepp van den Berg, Antoni Milambo and Yehor Yarmoliuk are unavailable through injury, with no suspensions for either side. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Leeds United have won three and lost one of their last five matches, with the most recent result a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Nottingham Forest on August 25. Their sole defeat in that run came in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United, while a 1-0 Premier League win at Forest on August 22 stands as their most significant competitive result. Across the five matches, Leeds have scored seven goals and conceded one.

Brentford's recent record is four wins and one draw from their last five. The Bees' most recent outing was a 6-1 Carabao Cup win over Birmingham City on August 25. Their 3-0 Premier League victory at Tottenham on August 22 was the standout result, while a 7-0 pre-season friendly win over Eintracht Frankfurt on August 15 illustrated their attacking firepower. Brentford have scored 17 goals across their last five matches and conceded just two.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0 at Elland Road on March 21, 2026, in the Premier League. The previous encounter, played at the Gtech Community Stadium in December 2025, also finished level at 1-1. Across the five most recent meetings, Brentford hold one win to Leeds' one, with three draws. The aggregate goals total across those five games stands at 10.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Leeds United currently sit ninth while Brentford are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds United vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: