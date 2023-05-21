WATCH: Is Leeds’ luck in? Sam Allardyce finds £5 note on the touchline at West Ham & offers it to fourth official

Sam Allardyce found a £5 note on the touchline at West Ham on Sunday, with Leeds hoping that is a sign that their luck is turning.

Whites battling to beat the drop

Manager found cash in east London

Points are priceless at this stage

WHAT HAPPENED? The Whites remain locked in a Premier League relegation battle, with that scrap for survival in the English top-flight set to go down to the final day. Allardyce was drafted in by Leeds to get them over that line – as their third manager of the season – and fate was seemingly smiling on him in east London as he pocketed cash found on the side on the pitch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds took the lead early on at West Ham, with Weston McKennie’s long throw allowing Rodrigo to crash home a spectacular volley, but Declan Rice hauled the hosts level before half-time.

WHAT NEXT? Allardyce did offer the money he found at his feet to the fourth official as Leeds seek to gain any advantage they can in a bid to beat the drop, with that gesture laughed off by all concerned as attention quickly turned back to events on the field.