Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stadion Poznan

Today's game between Lech Poznan and Sunderland will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Lech Poznan vs Sunderland in the United States are listed below.

Sunderland travel to the Stadion Poznan to face Lech Poznan in the Europa League, with Regis Le Bris's side looking to arrest a run of results that has left them in a precarious position on the continent.

The Black Cats arrive in Poland sitting ninth in the Europa League standings, but their recent form across all competitions has been mixed. A 2-0 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth on Sunday followed a hard-fought 1-2 win away at Torreense in Europe last week, underlining the inconsistency that has defined their season so far.

Lech, managed by Niels Frederiksen, come into this fixture from a difficult continental position. They sit 36th in the Europa League table and were beaten 0-4 by Bayer Leverkusen in their most recent European outing, though back-to-back Ekstraklasa wins have kept domestic confidence intact.

For Sunderland, this trip to Poznan represents another test of their ability to perform in Europe while managing the pressures of a Premier League survival battle. Le Bris's squad have shown they can deliver results on the road in Europe, but conceding nine goals across their last five matches in all competitions points to defensive vulnerabilities that Lech will look to target.

With both sides in need of points to improve their Europa League standing, this fixture carries real weight. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Lech Poznan vs Sunderland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Niels Frederiksen has not confirmed a probable lineup for Lech Poznan, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Regis Le Bris similarly has no confirmed lineup or injury list available at this stage for Sunderland. Further team news will be added as it is released ahead of the match.

Form

Lech Poznan head into this fixture with a record of three wins and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 6-1 Ekstraklasa victory over Korona Kielce, though that followed a 0-4 Europa League defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. Lech also recorded a 1-4 win at Slask Wroclaw and a 5-1 victory over Radomiak Radom during this run, scoring seventeen goals and conceding six across the five games.

Sunderland arrive with two wins and three defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League loss at Bournemouth, which came after a 1-2 Europa League win away at Torreense. The Black Cats also suffered a 0-2 defeat to Brighton and a 5-3 loss to Manchester City in this stretch, with their two wins both coming in European competition. Sunderland scored six goals and conceded nine across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Lech Poznan and Sunderland.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Sunderland sit ninth and Lech Poznan are 36th. Sunderland's position keeps them within touching distance of the upper half of the competition, while Lech's place deep in the lower reaches means they must win to stay meaningfully involved in the tournament.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lech Poznan vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: