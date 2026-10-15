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Europa League
team-logoLech Poznan
Stadion Poznan
team-logoBayer Leverkusen
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Watch Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen Europa League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen
Lech Poznan
Bayer Leverkusen
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Lech Poznan and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
Stadion Poznan

Today's game between Lech Poznan and Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 PM.

US viewers can watch Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen live on Paramount+, which holds streaming rights for the Europa League. Spanish-language coverage is available via ViX.

Paramount+

Paramount+

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ViX

ViX

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Bayer Leverkusen travel to Poznan to face Lech Poznan at the Stadion Poznan in a Europa League group stage fixture that tests Carles Martinez's side on unfamiliar ground.

Lech arrive at this match from a difficult position in the Europa League standings, though they have shown they can compete domestically. Their recent Ekstraklasa form has been encouraging, with back-to-back wins over Slask Wroclaw and Radomiak Radom, but their European record tells a different story after a heavy defeat to Crystal Palace in their previous continental outing.

Leverkusen, by contrast, are in strong form across all competitions. Martinez's side have won four of their last five matches, including a 3-4 away win at Mainz and a commanding 4-0 victory over Union Berlin. They head into this fixture with momentum and confidence.

The Germans sit eighth in the Europa League table, well placed to push for a strong finish in the competition. Lech, positioned 35th, need points urgently if they are to remain relevant in the tournament.

With Leverkusen's recent results underlining their quality and Lech searching for a foothold in Europe, this fixture offers a clear test of where both clubs stand on the continental stage. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen Probable lineups

Manager

  • N. Frederiksen

Lech Poznan are managed by Niels Frederiksen, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Full team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Carles Martinez takes charge of Bayer Leverkusen, but no squad availability details have been confirmed at this stage. Updates on injuries and suspensions will follow as the match approaches.

Form

LCH

LCH - Form

RAK
W1-0
GOR
L2-1
CRY
L4-0
RAR
W5-1
SLA
W1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
B04

B04 - Form

FCU
W4-0
FCA
D2-2
CEL
W2-0
RBL
W2-0
M05
W3-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Lech Poznan have recorded three wins and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-4 win over Slask Wroclaw in the Ekstraklasa, and they also posted a 5-1 victory over Radomiak Radom during this run. Their two defeats include a 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Europa League and a 2-1 reverse against Gornik Zabrze domestically. Lech scored eleven goals and conceded seven across the five fixtures.

Bayer Leverkusen have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-4 Bundesliga win away at Mainz, and they also beat Union Berlin 4-0 and claimed a 2-0 Europa League win over NK Celje in this stretch. Their only dropped points came in a 2-2 draw with Augsburg. Leverkusen scored twelve goals and conceded six across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Lech Poznan and Bayer Leverkusen.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Bayer Leverkusen sit eighth, placing them firmly in contention for a strong finish in the competition. Lech Poznan are 35th, a position that means they must pick up points soon to stay alive in the tournament.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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