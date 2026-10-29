CONCACAF Central American Cup - Semi Finals 29 Oct 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between LD Alajuelense and FC Motagua will kick off at Oct 29, 2026, 10:00 PM.

The match is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

LD Alajuelense host FC Motagua in the CONCACAF Central American Cup, with the Costa Rican side looking to build on a run of form that has seen them pick up results on both the continental and domestic fronts.

Alajuelense come into this fixture having drawn 0-0 with Motagua in the first leg of this tie, before bouncing back with a 1-0 win over Municipal Perez Zeledon in the Primera Division. The Costa Ricans have shown resilience across their last five outings, going W-D-D-W-W, and will feel confident on home turf.

FC Motagua arrive in strong Liga Nacional form. The Honduran side beat Juticalpa 2-0 in their most recent domestic outing and have lost just once in their last five matches across all competitions.

The two sides already played out a goalless draw in the first leg, which means the return fixture carries real weight for both clubs. Progression in the Central American Cup remains the prize, and neither team can afford to be passive.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is tight in recent years, with both sides having taken wins in the 2025 edition of this competition. That context makes this second leg all the more difficult to call.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch LD Alajuelense vs FC Motagua with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official squad information has been released by LD Alajuelense ahead of this fixture. Probable lineup, injuries, and suspensions are yet to be confirmed, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

FC Motagua have also not provided any official team news at this stage. No injury or suspension details are available for the away side, and further information is expected to emerge as the match approaches.

Form

LD Alajuelense have gone W-D-D-W-W across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Municipal Perez Zeledon in the Primera Division, and they also claimed a 2-3 away victory at Inter San Carlos earlier in October. Across those five games, the Costa Ricans have scored six goals and conceded three, with draws against FC Motagua, Club Sport Herediano, and Puntarenas FC in between their wins.

FC Motagua have posted a W-D-W-W-L record over the same period. They beat Juticalpa 2-0 in their last Liga Nacional outing and also won 0-2 at Platense FC in October. Their only defeat in that run came against Real Espana in September, a 1-0 loss. Motagua have scored five goals and conceded two across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0, played in the CONCACAF Central American Cup on October 23, 2026. Before that, in the 2025 edition of the same competition, FC Motagua won 1-2 at home on October 1, 2025, while LD Alajuelense claimed a 0-1 victory in the reverse fixture a week earlier. Across the five recorded head-to-head matches, which also include a 5-1 Alajuelense win in 2023 and a 1-0 victory in the 2011 CONCACAF Champions Cup, Alajuelense hold the stronger overall record.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LD Alajuelense vs FC Motagua today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: