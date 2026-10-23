Serie A - Game Week 8 24 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Lazio and Parma Calcio 1913 will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Lazio vs Parma is available to watch live in the United States via the broadcasters listed below.

Lazio host Parma at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in Serie A, with Gennaro Gattuso's side looking to build on a stunning run of form that has them sitting near the top of the table.

The Biancocelesti arrive in superb shape. A 3-0 victory away at Juventus last weekend underlined just how serious Lazio's title credentials are this season, with Gustav Isaksen and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru among the scorers in a commanding performance at the Allianz Stadium.

Parma, by contrast, are in real trouble. Alberto Gilardino's side sit at the foot of the table and have lost their last two league games without scoring, conceding six goals in the process. A 3-0 defeat to Torino on Sunday, in which Giovanni Simeone scored twice, made it back-to-back heavy losses.

For Lazio, this is a chance to consolidate their position at the sharp end of the table. Gattuso has his squad largely fit and firing, and the confidence flowing through the camp after the Juventus result will be difficult for a struggling Parma side to contain.

Gilardino faces a stiff challenge. His team has scored just once across their last three Serie A matches, and with key players unavailable, they will need a significant improvement to take anything from the Olimpico.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Lazio vs Parma live.

How to watch Lazio vs Parma Calcio 1913 with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lazio manager Gennaro Gattuso is without Albert Gudmundsson, Alessio Furlanetto, Matteo Cancellieri, and Kenneth Taylor through injury. If fit and available, the projected XI sees Christos Mandas in goal, with Josip Sutalo, Oliver Provstgaard, Nuno Tavares, and Romano Floriani Mussolini in defence, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Reda Belahyane, and Davide Frattesi in midfield, and Gustav Isaksen, Tijjani Noslin, and Mattia Zaccagni leading the attack.

Parma head coach Alberto Gilardino is missing Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Pontus Almqvist, and Lautaro Valenti through injury. The projected XI has Edoardo Corvi in goal, with Enrico Del Prato, Mariano Troilo, Diego Carlos, and Emanuele Valeri in defence, Adrian Bernabe, Sascha Britschgi, Giovanni Fabbian, and Mandela Keita in midfield, and David Romero and El Bilal Toure in attack.

Form

Lazio have won three and drawn two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win at Juventus in Serie A, and they also claimed a 3-1 victory over Monza in that run. The Biancocelesti have scored eight goals and conceded three across those five outings, with consecutive wins in their last two competitive fixtures pointing to a team in strong rhythm.

Parma have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Torino in Serie A, and they also suffered a 3-0 loss to Inter in that period. Gilardino's side have scored four goals and conceded eight across those five games, a return that reflects the difficulties they have faced in front of goal and defensively.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides last met in April 2026, when the fixture at the Stadio Olimpico finished 1-1 in Serie A. Across the five most recent meetings, Lazio hold the advantage with three wins to Parma's one, with one draw. The series has been relatively low-scoring, though Parma did claim a 3-1 win at home in December 2024, which stands as the most decisive result in recent encounters.

Standings

In Serie A, Lazio sit second and Parma are bottom of the table in nineteenth place. The gap between the sides tells the story of the fixture: one team chasing the title, the other fighting to avoid relegation.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lazio vs Parma Calcio 1913 today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: