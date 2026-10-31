Serie A - Game Week 10 1 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

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Rino Gattuso's Lazio host Cagliari at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in a Serie A clash, with excitement building around the home side.

Nine wins and just one draw in the first ten rounds have put the Rome side at the top of the table, with Inter only three points behind them.

At the Mapei Stadium last time out, Lazio thrashed Sassuolo 6-2. Taylor, Isaksen, Floriani Mussolini and Zaccagni scored, while Noslin struck twice. The win consolidated Lazio's position as sole leaders of the table.

Cagliari arrive at the Olimpico on a three-match losing run. Fabio Pisacane's side most recently went down 4-2 to Roma and need a turnaround to climb from mid-table.

Having scored against Roma, Nzola leads Cagliari's attack. He faces a difficult task against a Lazio side in this form.

Find the live viewing details below.

Team news

Gattuso sticks with the core of the side who have dominated the league so far. Christos Mandas keeps his place in goal, behind Floriani Mussolini at right-back, Doekhi and Provstgaard in central defence and Nuno Tavares on the left. Frattesi, Belahyane and Taylor line up in midfield, with Isaksen, Noslin and Zaccagni forming the front three. Gudmundsson and Furlanetto remain unavailable through injury.

For Cagliari, Pisacane brings back the 4-3-2-1. Caprile starts in goal, with Mina, Rodriguez, Obert and Zé Pedro in the back four. Winks and Deiola return to the starting line-up alongside Romano in midfield, while Adopo and Maldini play behind lone striker Nzola. Idrissi and Felici are unavailable through injury.

Form

Four wins from their last four Serie A games take Lazio into this match. Their only draw came in a friendly against Juve Stabia. Most recently, they beat Sassuolo 6-2 away from home, having previously beaten Juventus 3-0 and Parma 2-1. Lazio have scored 17 goals and conceded 10 in their last five outings.

By contrast, Cagliari have won just one of their last five matches and have lost three in a row. Their last victory was a 1-0 away win against Udinese. Across their five most recent games, they have scored four goals and conceded 11.

Head-to-head record

The teams last met in February 2026, drawing 0-0. Before that, Lazio beat Cagliari 2-0 at home in November 2025. Across their last five Serie A meetings, Lazio have won three, drawn one and lost one, scoring nine goals to Cagliari's two.

Standings

In Serie A, Lazio currently sit second in the table, while Cagliari are 11th.

NordVPN

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