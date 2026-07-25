Today's game between Lanus and San Lorenzo will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 8:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

TV channel and live stream options for this Liga Profesional fixture are listed below. Fanatiz and ViX both carry coverage of the match.

Lanus host San Lorenzo in a Liga Profesional fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs. The two Buenos Aires sides meet at a point in the season when form and standings make this a fixture neither can afford to treat lightly.

Mauricio Pellegrino's Lanus side come into this game with momentum from their most recent outing, a 2-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Cienciano. That result snapped a difficult run that had included defeats in the Libertadores and a domestic loss to Argentinos Juniors, and Pellegrino will want his side to carry that winning feeling into league action.

San Lorenzo arrive under Nestor Gorosito having struggled for consistency. The club has not won in their last five matches across all competitions, a run that includes a Copa Argentina exit on penalties to Deportivo Riestra and a narrow Sudamericana defeat to Recoleta.

In the Liga Profesional standings, both sides currently occupy second and seventh place in their respective Apertura groups, while sharing second position in Clausura Group A. The table context gives this match added significance for both sets of players and supporters.

Head-to-head history between these clubs is closely contested. Lanus claimed a 3-2 win at San Lorenzo's ground in January 2026, and the two sides have met four times in the past two years with no dominant force emerging across those encounters.

With Lanus looking to build on their Sudamericana result and San Lorenzo desperate to end their winless run, this fixture has the makings of a tightly fought contest.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Lanus vs San Lorenzo, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Lanus vs San Lorenzo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lanus are managed by Mauricio Pellegrino ahead of this Liga Profesional fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

San Lorenzo head coach Nestor Gorosito is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away squad, and their projected XI will be added as information becomes available.

Form

Lanus have won two of their last five matches, losing the other three. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Cienciano on July 23. They also beat Mirassol 1-0 in the Copa Libertadores in May. Their three defeats came against Instituto in the Copa Argentina, LDU de Quito and Argentinos Juniors, the latter two both by a 2-0 scoreline. Across the five matches, Lanus scored five goals and conceded six.

San Lorenzo have not won in their last five outings, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent match was a 1-1 Copa Argentina draw against Deportivo Riestra on July 17, which they lost on penalties. They also drew 2-2 with Santos FC in the Copa Sudamericana in May. Their four defeats include a 1-0 loss to Recoleta and a 2-2 draw that counted as a defeat against River Plate in the Liga Profesional. San Lorenzo scored three goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-3 to Lanus, played at San Lorenzo's ground in the Liga Profesional on January 23, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Lanus have won three times, with one win for San Lorenzo and one draw. The five matches have produced 14 goals in total, with Lanus scoring nine and San Lorenzo five.

Standings

In Clausura Group A, both Lanus and San Lorenzo currently sit in second position. In Apertura Group A, Lanus are fifth and San Lorenzo seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lanus vs San Lorenzo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: