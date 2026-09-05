Liga Profesional - Game Week 8 6 Sept 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Lanus and Defensa y Justicia will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 4:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Lanus vs Defensa y Justicia are listed below.

Lanus host Defensa y Justicia in the Liga Profesional, with both clubs arriving in contrasting form and with different ambitions for the remainder of the season.

Mauricio Pellegrino's side have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, picking up just one win from their last five league matches. Three defeats in that run have left Lanus under pressure at home, where they will need a response.

Defensa y Justicia arrive in better shape. Julio Vaccari's team have won three of their last five Liga Profesional games and head into this fixture with genuine momentum behind them.

The visitors sit third in the Clausura Group A standings, making this trip to Lanus a chance to consolidate their position near the top of the table.

Lanus are 11th in the same group, and a home win would go some way to easing the pressure that has built through a difficult August.

Read on below for full details on how to watch Lanus vs Defensa y Justicia, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Lanus vs Defensa y Justicia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lanus are managed by Mauricio Pellegrino, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been released at this stage.

Defensa y Justicia head coach Julio Vaccari is also yet to confirm his squad selection, with no injuries or suspensions listed for the visitors. Updates on both teams will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Lanus have managed one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their sole victory in that run came against Talleres, winning 3-0 away, but defeats to Boca Juniors (1-0), Independiente (3-1), and Union (2-1) have weighed heavily. They drew 1-1 with Argentinos Juniors in between. Lanus have scored five and conceded eight across those five games.

Defensa y Justicia have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat in their last five league outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 win over Club Atletico Platense, and they also beat Belgrano 2-1 away. A 3-0 loss to Estudiantes is the only blemish in an otherwise solid run. Vaccari's side have scored six goals and conceded four across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2026, when Defensa y Justicia hosted Lanus and the match ended 1-1 in the Liga Profesional. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Defensa y Justicia have one win, Lanus have one win, and three matches have ended level. Defensa y Justicia's standout result in the series was a 4-0 home win over Lanus in the Copa de la Liga Profesional in March 2024.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A, Defensa y Justicia sit third while Lanus are 11th. In the Apertura Group A, Lanus are fifth and Defensa y Justicia are tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lanus vs Defensa y Justicia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: