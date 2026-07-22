Major League Soccer - Game Week 16 Dignity Health Sports Park

Today's game between LA Galaxy and St. Louis City will kick-off at Jul 22, 2026, 10:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City is available to watch live on Apple TV. The live stream option for this MLS fixture is listed below.

LA Galaxy host St. Louis City at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture. Both clubs sit in the bottom half of the West and need points to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Greg Vanney's Galaxy come into this match on the back of a 0-3 home defeat to Los Angeles FC, a result that exposed the defensive fragility that has undermined their season. With just two wins from their last five MLS outings, the Galaxy need a response in front of their own supporters.

The club's recruitment has drawn attention this week. Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi has completed a move to the Galaxy from Birmingham City, arriving in Carson looking to revive a career that stalled badly in the Championship following a £10 million transfer.

St. Louis City arrive in form. Yoann Damet's side beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2 on July 17 and have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. They come west with confidence and a clear sense of momentum.

The visitors also carry recent history in their favour. City have not lost to the Galaxy in their last three meetings, and their record at Dignity Health Sports Park has been competitive across recent seasons.

Both sides occupy the lower reaches of the Western Conference standings, with the Galaxy ninth and City tenth. A win for either club would tighten the race for a playoff position with the second half of the season approaching.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City live, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Greg Vanney has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the Galaxy. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Yoann Damet is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection for St. Louis City. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the visitors at this stage, and further team news is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

LA Galaxy have taken seven points from their last five MLS matches, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-3 home loss to Los Angeles FC on July 18, a result that followed a 1-1 draw with Houston Dynamo FC. The Galaxy's best result in the run was a 0-2 away win at Seattle Sounders FC. They have scored five goals and conceded nine across those five games, a return that reflects a side struggling for defensive consistency.

St. Louis City have been in sharper form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City on July 17, and they also beat Austin FC 3-0 in MLS before that. The only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with DC United. City have scored eleven goals and conceded six across those five matches, with three consecutive wins in their most recent MLS fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 3-3, with St. Louis City as the home side in an MLS fixture on June 14, 2025. The previous encounter at Dignity Health Sports Park, played in March 2025, ended in a 0-3 win for St. Louis City. Across the last five head-to-head matches, St. Louis City hold two wins to the Galaxy's one, with two draws, and the five meetings have produced 14 goals in total.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, LA Galaxy currently sit ninth while St. Louis City are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: