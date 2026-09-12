Major League Soccer - Game Week 25 12 Sept 2026 - 22:30 Dignity Health Sports Park

Today's game between LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders FC will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 10:30 PM.

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders FC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no extra cost, with no local or national blackouts. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

LA Galaxy host Seattle Sounders FC at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson in a Western Conference fixture that both clubs need badly. With the playoff picture tightening and neither side in convincing form, this match carries real weight for Greg Vanney and Brian Schmetzer alike.

Galaxy come into this game off the back of a 3-0 defeat at Vancouver Whitecaps on September 10, a result that underlined the inconsistency that has defined their campaign. Vanney's side sit 12th in the Western Conference, and a third loss in their last four matches would make the postseason an increasingly distant prospect.

Seattle arrive in no better shape. The Sounders have not won in five MLS outings, picking up three draws and two defeats across that stretch. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Red Bull New York, a point that did little to lift a side sitting 13th in the Western Conference.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds an interesting layer. Seattle beat LA Galaxy 2-0 in the Leagues Cup last August and won 4-0 at Dignity Health Sports Park in MLS that same month, though Galaxy claimed a 1-0 victory when the sides last met in MLS Cup playoff action in December 2024.

Vanney will know that home form needs to improve sharply. Dignity Health Sports Park has not been the fortress the club requires, and another poor showing in front of their own supporters would intensify the pressure on both manager and squad.

For Schmetzer, a positive result on the road against a struggling Galaxy side could provide the spark Seattle need to reverse their own slide. The Sounders have the away record in recent meetings to suggest they are capable of it.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders FC, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Greg Vanney takes charge of LA Galaxy for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Brian Schmetzer manages Seattle Sounders FC, though no confirmed absences, suspensions, or projected XI have been released for the visitors at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

LA Galaxy have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat at Vancouver Whitecaps on September 10, following a 2-1 home win over New England Revolution on September 6. Earlier in the run, they lost 3-1 to San Diego FC and drew 2-2 with CF Montreal. Galaxy have scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Seattle Sounders FC arrive with no wins, three draws, and two defeats from their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Red Bull New York on September 6, and they also drew 2-2 with Chicago Fire FC and 1-1 with FC Cincinnati in that stretch. Two defeats, against Austin FC and Vancouver Whitecaps, complete the picture. The Sounders have scored four goals and conceded five across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the MLS Cup Playoffs on December 1, 2024, when LA Galaxy beat Seattle Sounders FC 1-0 at Dignity Health Sports Park. Before that, Seattle dominated the fixture, winning 4-0 in MLS and 2-0 in the Leagues Cup at LA Galaxy in August 2025, and drawing 2-2 when the sides met at Lumen Field in September 2025. Across the last five recorded fixtures, Seattle hold three wins to LA Galaxy's one, with one draw.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, LA Galaxy currently sit 12th while Seattle Sounders FC are placed 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: