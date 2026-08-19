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Major League Soccer
team-logoLA Galaxy
Dignity Health Sports Park
team-logoSan Jose Earthquakes
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Watch LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes
LA Galaxy
San Jose Earthquakes
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 20
Dignity Health Sports Park

Today's game between LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes will kick-off at Aug 19, 2026, 10:30 PM.

LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes is available to watch live on FS1 and FOX Deportes, with streaming options via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, and Apple TV. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

FS1

FS1

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Fubo

Fubo

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FOX Deportes

FOX Deportes

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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

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Sling TV

Sling TV

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Apple TV

Apple TV

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LA Galaxy host San Jose Earthquakes at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson in a Western Conference MLS fixture that matters for very different reasons to each side.

The Galaxy are in a difficult run. Greg Vanney's side have lost three of their last five league games, including a 1-0 defeat to Houston Dynamo FC on August 16, and sit 13th in the Western Conference. A home game against a familiar rival is exactly the kind of fixture they need to arrest that slide.

San Jose arrive in better shape on paper, sitting fourth in the West, but their recent form is shakier than their position suggests. Bruce Arena's side have lost three of their last four matches, conceding 11 goals in the process, and were beaten 3-1 by St. Louis City in their most recent outing.

The two clubs met less than a month ago, playing out a 1-1 draw at PayPal Park on July 26. That result continues a pattern of tight encounters in this rivalry, though the Galaxy will need more than a share of the points if they are to climb back into playoff contention.

With the regular season heading toward its final stretch, the gap between these clubs in the standings makes this a fixture with real urgency for the home side. Vanney's team cannot afford to keep dropping points at Dignity Health Sports Park.

For everything you need to follow this game live, the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time are all listed below.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Probable lineups

LA Galaxy crest
LA Galaxy
LAG
Formation
San Jose Earthquakes crest
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
San Jose Earthquakes crest
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE

Manager

  • G. Vanney

Greg Vanney's LA Galaxy have not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Bruce Arena has also not confirmed team news for San Jose Earthquakes at this stage. No injury or suspension information is available for the away side, and no projected XI has been announced. Further details are expected ahead of the match.

Form

LAG

LAG - Form

LAF
L0-3
STL
L1-3
SJE
D1-1
DAL
D0-0
HOU
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SJE

SJE - Form

POT
W1-3
ORL
L0-4
LAG
D1-1
CIN
L4-2
STL
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

LA Galaxy have recorded no wins, two draws, and three losses across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Houston Dynamo FC on August 16. They also lost 1-3 to St. Louis City and 0-3 to Los Angeles FC during that run, with draws against FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes providing the only points. The Galaxy have scored just two goals and conceded eight across those five games.

San Jose Earthquakes have managed one win, one draw, and three losses in their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat at St. Louis City on August 16. They also lost 4-2 to FC Cincinnati and 0-4 to Orlando City in that stretch. Their sole win came away at Portland Timbers, a 3-1 result, while the draw came against LA Galaxy on July 26. San Jose have scored five goals and conceded 11 across the five games.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LA GalaxyDrawSan Jose Earthquakes
2
2
1
Major League Soccer
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
1
LA Galaxy badge
LA Galaxy
LAG
1
FT
Major League Soccer
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
1
LA Galaxy badge
LA Galaxy
LAG
1
FT
Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy badge
LA Galaxy
LAG
0
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
1
FT
Leagues Cup
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
1
LA Galaxy badge
LA Galaxy
LAG
2
FT
Major League Soccer
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
0
LA Galaxy badge
LA Galaxy
LAG
3
FT
7Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5


The most recent meeting between these clubs took place on July 26, 2026, when San Jose Earthquakes hosted LA Galaxy in MLS and the match ended 1-1. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 again at PayPal Park in June 2025. LA Galaxy won 1-0 in San Jose in May 2025, and claimed a 2-1 victory in a Leagues Cup fixture in August 2024. Across the last five meetings, LA Galaxy have won twice, with two draws and one San Jose win, and the Galaxy also won 3-0 in San Jose in June 2024.

Standings

Western

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
1811434017+2337
W
D
D
L
W
2
Houston Dynamo FCHouston Dynamo FCHOU
1911262824+435
W
W
W
W
D
3
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
2010463520+1534
L
D
W
W
W
4
San Jose EarthquakesSan Jose EarthquakesSJE
1910363827+1133
L
L
D
L
W
5
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
198653426+830
W
D
L
D
W
6
St. Louis CitySt. Louis CitySTL
198562725+229
W
D
W
W
W
7
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
188463026+428
D
D
L
L
D
8
Colorado RapidsColorado RapidsCLR
1981102925+425
W
W
L
W
L
9
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
196762126-525
D
D
D
L
D
10
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
197393435-124
L
W
W
D
W
11
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
187382024-424
L
L
L
L
L
12
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
196673329+424
W
D
W
L
L
13
LA GalaxyLA GalaxyLAG
205782430-622
L
D
D
L
L
14
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
1945102338-1517
L
L
L
W
L
15
Sporting Kansas CitySporting Kansas CitySKC
1942131848-3014
L
L
L
W
L
Championship Western Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the Western Conference, San Jose Earthquakes currently sit fourth while LA Galaxy are placed 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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