Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Major League Soccer
team-logoLA Galaxy
Dignity Health Sports Park
team-logoSan Diego FC
Watch it on Apple TV
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Watch LA Galaxy vs San Diego FC Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
LA Galaxy vs San Diego FC
LA Galaxy
San Diego FC
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between LA Galaxy and San Diego FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 30
Dignity Health Sports Park

Today's game between LA Galaxy and San Diego FC will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 10:30 PM.

LA Galaxy vs San Diego FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. As part of MLS's exclusive arrangement with Apple, every regular season match, Leagues Cup fixture, and playoff game is available through a standard Apple TV+ subscription with no blackouts and no separate season pass required.

Apple TV

Apple TV

Click here

LA Galaxy host San Diego FC at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson in a Western Conference fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the MLS regular season moves into its final stretch.

Greg Vanney's Galaxy come into this one on the back of a 2-0 win over Portland Timbers, a result that will have lifted spirits after the chastening 6-2 defeat to St. Louis City the week before. Eighth in the Western Conference, the Galaxy are fighting to lock down a playoff berth with time running short.

San Diego FC arrive in Carson having drawn 3-3 with Houston Dynamo FC in their most recent outing, a point that does little to mask a difficult run of form. Mikey Varas' side sit twelfth in the West, and their goals-against record over the past five matches makes for uncomfortable reading.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds an intriguing layer. San Diego have won the two most recent meetings, including a 3-1 home victory in August 2026, so the Galaxy will be looking to reverse that trend on their own turf.

With both sides needing points for very different reasons, this fixture has the makings of a competitive and open contest at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch LA Galaxy vs San Diego FC live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs San Diego FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy vs San Diego FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • G. Vanney

Greg Vanney has not released a projected XI for LA Galaxy ahead of this fixture, and no confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Mikey Varas has similarly not confirmed his starting lineup for San Diego FC, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away squad. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

LAG

LAG - Form

SEA
D1-1
MIN
W2-3
CLR
W3-2
STL
L6-2
POT
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SDI

SDI - Form

PHI
L0-5
MIA
D2-2
AUS
D3-3
RNY
L4-1
HOU
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/17
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

LA Galaxy have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing produced a 2-0 win over Portland Timbers, and they also beat Colorado Rapids 3-2 and Minnesota United 3-2 away from home during that run. The heavy 6-2 defeat to St. Louis City stands as the low point of the sequence. The Galaxy have shown a consistent capacity to score goals across these fixtures.

San Diego FC have taken two draws and suffered two defeats in their last five league games, with one additional draw giving them zero wins in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with Houston Dynamo FC, following a 4-1 defeat to Red Bull New York. A 5-0 loss to Philadelphia Union earlier in the sequence represents the low point, and San Diego have conceded heavily throughout, shipping goals at a rate that will concern Varas heading into this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LA GalaxyDrawSan Diego FC
0
0
3
Major League Soccer
San Diego FC badge
San Diego FC
SDI
3
LA Galaxy badge
LA Galaxy
LAG
1
FT
Major League Soccer
San Diego FC badge
San Diego FC
SDI
2
LA Galaxy badge
LA Galaxy
LAG
1
FT
Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy badge
LA Galaxy
LAG
0
San Diego FC badge
San Diego FC
SDI
2
FT
2Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/3
Both teams scored2/3

San Diego FC have the upper hand in recent meetings between these clubs. The most recent encounter, played in August 2026, ended in a 3-1 win for San Diego at home, and they also claimed a 2-1 victory in the May 2025 fixture. LA Galaxy's only win across the three recorded meetings came in February 2025, when they beat San Diego 2-0 at home. The series has tilted firmly in San Diego's favour in the most recent contests, giving Varas' side reason for confidence despite their current league position.

Standings

Western

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
2915776130+3152
D
D
L
D
W
2
St. Louis CitySt. Louis CitySTL
2914965438+1651
D
W
W
W
W
3
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
2914875345+850
W
L
W
D
W
4
San Jose EarthquakesSan Jose EarthquakesSJE
2913885141+1047
D
D
W
D
W
5
Houston Dynamo FCHouston Dynamo FCHOU
2913793937+246
D
D
L
D
L
6
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
3012994732+1545
W
D
L
D
L
7
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
29118103836+241
L
W
W
W
W
8
LA GalaxyLA GalaxyLAG
30109114150-939
W
L
W
W
D
9
Colorado RapidsColorado RapidsCLR
29115134141038
D
D
L
D
W
10
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
2996145156-533
L
D
L
L
L
11
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
2996144247-533
D
L
W
L
L
12
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
2989125154-333
D
L
D
D
L
13
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
29710124453-931
D
D
L
L
L
14
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
29710123754-1731
L
L
D
D
W
15
Sporting Kansas CitySporting Kansas CitySKC
2964193572-3722
L
D
L
W
L
Championship Western Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the Western Conference, LA Galaxy sit eighth and are fighting to secure a playoff place, while San Diego FC are twelfth and face a steep climb if they are to feature in the postseason picture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LA Galaxy vs San Diego FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google