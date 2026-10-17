Major League Soccer - Game Week 30 17 Oct 2026 - 22:30 Dignity Health Sports Park

Today's game between LA Galaxy and San Diego FC will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 10:30 PM.

LA Galaxy vs San Diego FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. As part of MLS's exclusive arrangement with Apple, every regular season match, Leagues Cup fixture, and playoff game is available through a standard Apple TV+ subscription with no blackouts and no separate season pass required.

LA Galaxy host San Diego FC at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson in a Western Conference fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the MLS regular season moves into its final stretch.

Greg Vanney's Galaxy come into this one on the back of a 2-0 win over Portland Timbers, a result that will have lifted spirits after the chastening 6-2 defeat to St. Louis City the week before. Eighth in the Western Conference, the Galaxy are fighting to lock down a playoff berth with time running short.

San Diego FC arrive in Carson having drawn 3-3 with Houston Dynamo FC in their most recent outing, a point that does little to mask a difficult run of form. Mikey Varas' side sit twelfth in the West, and their goals-against record over the past five matches makes for uncomfortable reading.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds an intriguing layer. San Diego have won the two most recent meetings, including a 3-1 home victory in August 2026, so the Galaxy will be looking to reverse that trend on their own turf.

With both sides needing points for very different reasons, this fixture has the makings of a competitive and open contest at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch LA Galaxy vs San Diego FC live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs San Diego FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Greg Vanney has not released a projected XI for LA Galaxy ahead of this fixture, and no confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Mikey Varas has similarly not confirmed his starting lineup for San Diego FC, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away squad. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

LA Galaxy have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing produced a 2-0 win over Portland Timbers, and they also beat Colorado Rapids 3-2 and Minnesota United 3-2 away from home during that run. The heavy 6-2 defeat to St. Louis City stands as the low point of the sequence. The Galaxy have shown a consistent capacity to score goals across these fixtures.

San Diego FC have taken two draws and suffered two defeats in their last five league games, with one additional draw giving them zero wins in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with Houston Dynamo FC, following a 4-1 defeat to Red Bull New York. A 5-0 loss to Philadelphia Union earlier in the sequence represents the low point, and San Diego have conceded heavily throughout, shipping goals at a rate that will concern Varas heading into this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

San Diego FC have the upper hand in recent meetings between these clubs. The most recent encounter, played in August 2026, ended in a 3-1 win for San Diego at home, and they also claimed a 2-1 victory in the May 2025 fixture. LA Galaxy's only win across the three recorded meetings came in February 2025, when they beat San Diego 2-0 at home. The series has tilted firmly in San Diego's favour in the most recent contests, giving Varas' side reason for confidence despite their current league position.

Standings

In the Western Conference, LA Galaxy sit eighth and are fighting to secure a playoff place, while San Diego FC are twelfth and face a steep climb if they are to feature in the postseason picture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LA Galaxy vs San Diego FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: