Major League Soccer - Game Week 29 14 Oct 2026 - 22:30 Dignity Health Sports Park

Today's game between LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 10:30 PM.

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers is available to watch live on Apple TV. The match is part of the full MLS slate covered by Apple's platform, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every regular-season fixture, the Leagues Cup, and the MLS Cup Playoffs. A standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year gives you access to every MLS match with no blackouts.

LA Galaxy host Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson in a Western Conference fixture that matters for both clubs as the MLS regular season moves into its final stretch.

Greg Vanney's Galaxy sit ninth in the West and need points to consolidate their playoff position. Their recent form has been mixed, and a 6-2 defeat to St. Louis City in their last outing will have sharpened the focus ahead of this home fixture.

Portland arrive in difficult form of their own. Marti Cifuentes's side have won just one of their last five MLS matches and drew 3-3 with Sporting Kansas City in their most recent game, a result that did little to ease the pressure on the travelling squad.

The head-to-head record between these sides has been tight in recent years, with draws featuring prominently and goals coming at both ends. Neither side can afford to be passive here.

Both managers will be without confirmed lineup news ahead of kick-off, adding an element of uncertainty to a fixture that already carries real weight in the standings.

For everything you need to know about how to watch LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers live, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Greg Vanney has not released a projected XI for LA Galaxy ahead of this fixture, and no confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Portland Timbers manager Marti Cifuentes has similarly not confirmed his starting lineup, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away squad. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

LA Galaxy have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 6-2 defeat to St. Louis City, a damaging result following back-to-back wins over Colorado Rapids (3-2) and Minnesota United (3-2 away). A 1-1 draw with Seattle Sounders and a 3-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps also feature in that run. The Galaxy have scored 10 goals and conceded 13 across those five games.

Portland Timbers have won none, drawn two, and lost three of their last five MLS fixtures. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw at Sporting Kansas City, while their only other point in that stretch came in a 2-2 draw with St. Louis City. Defeats to San Jose Earthquakes (3-1), Atlanta United (1-0), and FC Dallas (2-1) complete a difficult run. Portland have scored nine goals and conceded 10 across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 1-1 draw when Portland Timbers hosted LA Galaxy in March 2026. Before that, LA Galaxy beat Portland 2-4 away from home in April 2025, and the sides drew 1-1 in Portland in March 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches in MLS, the record shows two Galaxy wins, two draws, and one Portland win, with both sides having shown a capacity to score freely against each other.

Standings

In the Western Conference, LA Galaxy sit ninth while Portland Timbers are placed tenth, making this a meeting between two sides in close proximity and both with work to do to secure their playoff positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: