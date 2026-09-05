Major League Soccer - Game Week 23 5 Sept 2026 - 21:30 Dignity Health Sports Park

Today's game between LA Galaxy and New England Revolution will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 9:30 PM.

LA Galaxy vs New England Revolution is available to stream live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every Major League Soccer match in 2026. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no extra cost, with no local or national blackouts. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

LA Galaxy host New England Revolution at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture. Greg Vanney's side are looking to arrest a difficult run of form in the Western Conference, while the Revolution arrive from the East with momentum behind them.

Galaxy have struggled for consistency throughout this stretch of the season. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to San Diego FC, and they have managed just one win from their last five MLS matches. Sitting 13th in the Western Conference, Vanney's squad needs points urgently if they are to keep postseason ambitions alive.

New England Revolution come into this game in considerably better shape. Marko Mitrovic's side beat Columbus Crew 3-1 on the road in their last outing and have collected two wins from their past five matches, currently sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Revolution's away form gives them genuine confidence heading into Carson. A 3-0 win at DC United earlier in August demonstrated their attacking capacity on the road, and they will fancy their chances against a Galaxy side that has been porous at the back.

For LA Galaxy, this is a match they cannot afford to treat lightly. The home crowd at Dignity Health Sports Park will demand a reaction after the San Diego defeat, and Vanney will know that another poor result could intensify scrutiny around his position.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch LA Galaxy vs New England Revolution, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs New England Revolution with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Greg Vanney takes charge of LA Galaxy for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Marko Mitrovic manages New England Revolution. No confirmed absences or suspensions are on record for the visitors at this stage, and no projected XI has been released. Further squad information is expected as the match approaches.

Form

LA Galaxy have picked up one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 3-1 home defeat to San Diego FC on August 30. Earlier in the run, they drew 2-2 with CF Montreal and beat San Jose Earthquakes 1-0. Galaxy have scored four goals and conceded six across those five matches, a record that reflects their inconsistency at both ends of the pitch.

New England Revolution have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice across their last five games. Their most recent match produced a 3-1 away win at Columbus Crew on August 30. The Revolution also beat DC United 3-0 on the road on August 19, showing they can score freely away from home. Two defeats in that run, against Toronto FC and Houston Dynamo, temper the picture slightly.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place on August 29, 2022, when New England Revolution hosted LA Galaxy in MLS and lost 2-1. Across the five recorded head-to-head fixtures, LA Galaxy have won three times and New England Revolution have won twice. The matches have produced a combined 20 goals, with the 2017 encounter at New England ending 4-3 as the highest-scoring game in the dataset.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, LA Galaxy currently sit 13th. New England Revolution occupy fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LA Galaxy vs New England Revolution today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: