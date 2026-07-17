Major League Soccer - Game Week 1 Dignity Health Sports Park

Today's game between LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC will kick-off at Jul 17, 2026, 10:25 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

LA Galaxy vs LAFC is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. The match airs on FOX and FOX Deportes for linear TV viewers, while cord-cutters can stream it through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, and Apple TV. The full list of TV channels and live stream options is below.

El Tráfico returns to Dignity Health Sports Park as LA Galaxy host Los Angeles FC in a Western Conference MLS clash that needs no introduction. The two sides who share a city but nothing else meet again in what remains the defining derby of American soccer.

Greg Vanney's Galaxy come into this fixture sitting ninth in the Western Conference standings, a position that understates the inconsistency that has defined their recent run. Two wins in their last five league games, sandwiched around a draw and a defeat, tells the story of a side that cannot yet string results together with any reliability.

Marc Dos Santos and LAFC arrive in better shape on the table, sitting fifth in the West, but form heading into this match is a concern. The Black & Gold have lost four of their last five across all competitions, including a 4-0 defeat to Toluca in the CONCACAF Champions Cup that exposed real vulnerabilities.

Still, LAFC's league position means they carry the pressure of a team with more to protect. A road win at Dignity Health Sports Park would firm up their playoff credentials. A stumble, and the Galaxy close the gap while landing a psychological blow.

These two clubs have produced six goals across their last two meetings alone, and neither side has shown the defensive solidity to suggest this one will be any different. Goals feel likely, and the result feels genuinely open.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch LA Galaxy vs LAFC live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Greg Vanney takes charge of the Galaxy with no confirmed injury or suspension information currently available ahead of the fixture. No probable starting lineup has been released at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For LAFC, Marc Dos Santos is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection, with no injury or suspension data provided. The projected XI will be published when the club releases further information ahead of the match.

Form

LA Galaxy have taken seven points from their last five MLS matches, recording two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Houston Dynamo FC, while a 0-2 win away at Seattle Sounders FC represents their strongest result in the run. They also picked up a 1-2 victory at Atlanta United during that stretch. The Galaxy have scored seven goals and conceded six across those five games, suggesting a side capable of scoring but not yet reliable at the back.

LAFC's recent form makes for difficult reading. They have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, beating Seattle Sounders FC 1-0 in their most recent outing. That result followed three consecutive defeats in MLS, including a 1-4 loss to Houston Dynamo FC, and a 4-0 thrashing by Toluca in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Across those five matches, LAFC have scored five goals and conceded ten, a return that reflects a team under real pressure heading into derby week.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 3-3, with LAFC as the home side in an MLS fixture on July 20, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches in MLS, LA Galaxy hold two wins to LAFC's two, with one draw, and the tie from July 2025 means neither side has been able to establish dominance. The five meetings have produced 17 goals in total, underlining the consistently open and attacking nature of this fixture.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, LAFC currently sit fifth while LA Galaxy are placed ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: