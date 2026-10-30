Major League Soccer - Game Week 33 31 Oct 2026 - 17:00 Dignity Health Sports Park

Today's game between LA Galaxy and Austin FC will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 5:00 PM.

LA Galaxy vs Austin FC is available to stream live on Apple TV. Since the start of the 2026 season, every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture has been fully integrated into a standard Apple TV subscription, with no separate pass required and no local or national blackouts applied. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

LA Galaxy host Austin FC at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson in a Western Conference MLS fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the regular season approaches its conclusion.

Greg Vanney's Galaxy sit tenth in the West and arrive into this one carrying mixed momentum. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Los Angeles FC in El Tráfico, a result that followed back-to-back wins over Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids. A 6-2 collapse against St. Louis City earlier this month remains a concern Vanney will want his side to put firmly behind them.

Austin FC arrive in a more precarious position. Davy Arnaud's side are 14th in the Western Conference, outside the playoff places, and their form through October has been difficult. Four defeats in their last five matches tell the story of a team that has struggled for consistency, and their postseason hopes are now hanging by a thread.

The visitors did pick up a win at Sporting Kansas City earlier in October, and that result offered some encouragement. But they followed it with a 1-2 defeat to Real Salt Lake, their most recent outing, which did little to ease the pressure on Arnaud's squad.

For the Galaxy, this is a chance to consolidate their playoff position and put distance between themselves and the chasing pack. For Austin, it is closer to a must-win, with time running short and the table offering little room for further slip-ups.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Austin FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Greg Vanney has not confirmed a probable lineup for LA Galaxy ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Davy Arnaud has similarly not released a projected XI for Austin FC, with no confirmed absences from the travelling squad at this stage. Further team news for both sides is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

LA Galaxy have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Los Angeles FC, while a 2-0 win over Portland Timbers represented one of their more composed performances in that run. The low point was a 6-2 defeat to St. Louis City, a result that significantly affects their goals-against tally across the sample.

Austin FC have taken one win and four defeats from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 loss to Real Salt Lake, which followed a 1-2 win at Sporting Kansas City. Defeats to Vancouver Whitecaps, Los Angeles FC, and Nashville SC also feature in the sequence, with Austin scoring seven goals and conceding eleven across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Austin FC hosted LA Galaxy and lost 1-2 in MLS competition. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is closely contested, with LA Galaxy winning three times to Austin FC's two. The five meetings have produced 11 goals in total.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, LA Galaxy currently sit tenth while Austin FC are placed 14th, with both clubs separated by four positions in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LA Galaxy vs Austin FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: