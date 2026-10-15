Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Savon Sanomat Areena

Today's game between KuPS and Trabzonspor will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 PM.

KuPS vs Trabzonspor is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+ and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

KuPS host Trabzonspor at Savon Sanomat Areena in Kuopio in a Conference League fixture that puts two sides currently level at the top of the competition's standings against one another.

The Finnish hosts come into this match on the back of a difficult domestic run. KuPS have lost their last two Veikkausliga games, falling to FC Inter Turku and AC Oulu, and Miika Nuutinen will be looking for a performance that reflects the team's standing in European competition rather than their recent league form.

Trabzonspor arrive with momentum from a convincing Super Lig result. Thomas Reis's side beat Samsunspor 3-0 in their most recent league outing, a result that followed their 4-0 demolition of Galatasaray in September and underlines the threat they carry going forward.

The Turkish club's form is not without its complications. A 1-0 friendly defeat to Drogheda United and a loss to Konyaspor in the league show Trabzonspor can be inconsistent, and KuPS will take confidence from those lapses as they prepare to defend home ground.

With both sides sitting first in the Conference League table, the stakes are clear. A win here would give either team a meaningful advantage in the group standings.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch KuPS vs Trabzonspor live.

How to watch KuPS vs Trabzonspor with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

KuPS are managed by Miika Nuutinen, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Trabzonspor head coach Thomas Reis also has no confirmed team news listed at this stage. Further squad details are expected to emerge in the buildup to the match.

Form

KuPS head into this fixture having won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to FC Inter Turku, and they also lost 1-0 to AC Oulu before that. The brighter results in that run came against VPS, whom they beat 2-0, and a 0-0 draw with HJK.

Trabzonspor have recorded three wins and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 3-0 victory over Samsunspor in the Super Lig, and they also beat Galatasaray 4-0 and Genclerbirligi 5-0 earlier in the run. The losses came against Drogheda United in a friendly and Konyaspor in the league. Across those five matches, Trabzonspor scored 11 goals and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between KuPS and Trabzonspor. This fixture represents a rare or first competitive encounter between the two clubs at this level.

Standings

Both KuPS and Trabzonspor sit first in the Conference League table, meaning this match is a direct contest between the two sides leading the competition. A result here will separate them at the summit.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch KuPS vs Trabzonspor today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: