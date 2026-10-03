UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Fadil Vokrri Stadium

Today's game between Kosovo and Austria will kick off at Oct 4, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Viewers in the USA can watch Kosovo vs Austria live on Fubo, FS2, DirecTV Stream, and ViX.

Kosovo host Austria at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina in UEFA Nations League B Group 3, with the group leaders arriving in Kosovo knowing the shape of the table is already beginning to clarify.

Austria sit top of Group 3 under Ralf Rangnick and have been the standout side in the group so far. They have won their opening two Nations League fixtures, beating Israel 3-1 and Kosovo 3-1, and most recently drew 2-2 with Ireland in Dublin — a result that keeps them clear at the summit.

Kosovo, coached by Franco Foda, have had a mixed campaign. After opening with a 1-0 win over Ireland, they fell to that 3-1 defeat against Austria before drawing 0-0 with Israel in their last outing. They sit second in the group and will need a positive result at home to stay in touch with the leaders.

The reverse fixture earlier in the campaign ended 3-1 to Austria, so Kosovo will be looking to show they can produce a different outcome on home soil. Foda's side have shown they can grind out results, and the Fadil Vokrri Stadium will provide a partisan backdrop.

TV channel and live stream options for Kosovo vs Austria are listed below.

How to watch Kosovo vs Austria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Kosovo are managed by Franco Foda, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. The squad news will be updated closer to kick-off as further details emerge.

Austria head into the fixture under Ralf Rangnick, but no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Kosovo have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw, scoring six goals and conceding six across that run. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Israel in the Nations League, following a 3-1 defeat to Austria in the same competition. Earlier in the five-match sequence, they beat Ireland 1-0 and Andorra 3-0, with their only other loss coming against Czechia.

Austria have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Ireland in Dublin, and they have taken seven points from their three Nations League matches. Before the current campaign, they drew 3-3 with Algeria and lost 3-0 to Spain at the World Cup, underlining both their attacking output and defensive exposure at the highest level.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the provided data took place on September 27, 2026, in the reverse Nations League B Group 3 fixture, which Austria won 3-1. That result gives Austria the advantage in the head-to-head record from the matches on file.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Austria AUT 3 2 1 0 8 4 +4 7 D W W 2 Kosovo KOS 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1 4 D L W 3 Ireland IRL 3 1 1 1 5 3 +2 4 D W L 4 Israel ISR 3 0 1 2 1 6 -5 1 D L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Austria arrive as group leaders, with Kosovo in second place — meaning this fixture is a direct contest between the top two sides in Group 3, with the home side needing a win to close the gap at the summit.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kosovo vs Austria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: