UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Astana Arena

Today's game between Kazakhstan and Faroe Islands will kick off at Oct 6, 2026, 10:00 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Kazakhstan vs Faroe Islands are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch the match live on Fubo, FS2, DirecTV Stream, and ViX.

Kazakhstan host the Faroe Islands at Astana Arena in a UEFA Nations League C Group 3 fixture, with both sides arriving at a critical point in the group standings.

John van't Schip's Kazakhstan side have endured a difficult run of results in recent weeks. Back-to-back Nations League defeats — a 2-1 loss to Slovakia and a 1-2 home defeat to Moldova — have pushed them down to fourth in the group, and they need a result here to arrest that slide.

The Faroe Islands, managed by Eydun Klakstein, come in with a more stable recent record. Three consecutive draws in Nations League play, including a 1-1 result against Kazakhstan earlier in this campaign, show a side that is difficult to break down.

That earlier meeting between these two sides this season ended level, and the Faroe Islands will back themselves to frustrate again on the road. Kazakhstan, by contrast, will know that a home win is close to essential if they are to climb off the foot of the group.

With both sides separated only by goal difference at the bottom of the table, the stakes in Astana are clear. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Kazakhstan vs Faroe Islands live.

How to watch Kazakhstan vs Faroe Islands with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Kazakhstan are managed by John van't Schip, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

The Faroe Islands are led by Eydun Klakstein, and similarly, no confirmed team news has been provided for the away side at this stage. Further squad details are expected to be confirmed in due course.

Form

Kazakhstan come into this match with one draw and three defeats from their last four competitive outings, alongside a draw in a friendly. Across their last five games, they have scored seven goals and conceded eight. Their most recent result was a 1-2 home loss to Moldova in the Nations League, following a 2-1 defeat to Slovakia. Earlier in the campaign they drew 1-1 with the Faroe Islands, and their friendly results include a 1-1 draw with Armenia and a 3-1 loss to Hungary.

The Faroe Islands have taken four points from their last three Nations League matches, winning none but drawing all three. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Slovakia, following a 1-1 draw with Moldova and the earlier 1-1 draw with Kazakhstan. In friendlies, they beat Latvia 1-0 and lost 1-0 to Estonia, giving them a mixed but resilient recent record.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in this same Nations League C campaign, when the fixture ended 1-1 at Faroe Islands in September 2026. Prior to that, the Faroe Islands hosted Kazakhstan in a November 2025 friendly and won 1-0. The recorded head-to-head also includes two World Cup qualification meetings in 2013, with Kazakhstan winning 2-1 at home before the sides drew 1-1 in the Faroe Islands. Across the four documented meetings, each side has one win, with two draws.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Slovakia SVK 3 2 1 0 5 2 +3 7 D W W 2 Moldova MDA 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4 W D L 3 Faroe Islands FRO 3 0 3 0 3 3 0 3 D D D 4 Kazakhstan KAZ 3 0 1 2 3 5 -2 1 L L D Promotion Promotion Playoff

Kazakhstan sit fourth in Group 3 of UEFA Nations League C, with the Faroe Islands in third. Both sides are separated only narrowly, meaning this fixture is a direct contest between two teams fighting to move away from the foot of the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kazakhstan vs Faroe Islands today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: