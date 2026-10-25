NWSL - Game Week 27 25 Oct 2026 - 17:00

Today's game between Kansas City Current and Washington Spirit will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 5:00 PM.

Kansas City Current vs Washington Spirit will be broadcast live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

Kansas City Current host Washington Spirit in an NWSL regular season fixture that carries genuine table implications for both sides.

Chris Armas's Current come into this match sitting fourth in the division, having built a strong run of form in recent weeks. Three wins from their last five outings reflect a side finding consistency at a critical stage of the campaign.

Washington Spirit arrive in third place under Adrian Gonzalez, one position above their hosts and looking to extend their advantage. Their most recent result — a 1-0 win over Gotham FC — gave the squad a timely confidence boost heading into this road trip.

The two clubs have a competitive recent history, with results swinging between both sides across the last two seasons. Spirit's 4-0 victory at home in April 2026 stands as the most recent meeting, a scoreline that will not have been forgotten in the Current camp.

With the standings tight and the season entering its final stretch, both managers will treat this as a must-not-lose fixture. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Kansas City Current vs Washington Spirit with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Kansas City Current are managed by Chris Armas. No probable lineup, injury, or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side ahead of this fixture, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Washington Spirit head coach Adrian Gonzalez also has no confirmed team news available at this stage. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will be updated as the match approaches.

Form

Kansas City Current have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win away at Utah Royals, and they also recorded a commanding 5-1 victory over Bay FC during that stretch. The only defeat in this run came against San Diego Wave FC, who won 2-0. Current scored 13 goals and conceded five across those five fixtures, a return that highlights their attacking output.

Washington Spirit have won three and lost two of their last five NWSL outings. Their most recent match produced a 1-0 victory over Gotham FC, while a 2-3 win away at Houston Dash also stands out from the same period. Spirit scored six goals and conceded four across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Washington Spirit won 4-0 as the home team in an NWSL fixture. Before that, Kansas City Current hosted Spirit in September 2025 and the match ended goalless, while a meeting in March 2025 saw Current win 2-0 away at Spirit. Across the five most recent head-to-head matches, Washington Spirit have won three, Kansas City Current have won one, and one fixture ended level.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Kansas City Current sit fourth and Washington Spirit are third, meaning the visitors arrive one place above their hosts in the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kansas City Current vs Washington Spirit today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: