Today's game between Kansas City Current and San Diego Wave FC will kick-off at Jul 17, 2026, 8:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Kansas City Current vs San Diego Wave FC is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

Kansas City Current host San Diego Wave FC in an NWSL regular season fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

San Diego arrive as the league's standout side, sitting top of the NWSL standings with 28 points. Jonas Eidevall's team have been the most consistent outfit in the division through the first half of the season, though they head into this match on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Angel City FC — a result that ended their winning run but left their lead at the summit intact.

Kansas City sit sixth in the table with 24 points, level with Gotham FC and Utah Royals in a congested mid-table cluster. Chris Armas's side have shown they can mix it with the best, but their form has been uneven. A 3-0 loss to Orlando Pride on July 11 was a setback after back-to-back wins over Denver Summit and Boston Legacy.

The Current will be looking to use home advantage to apply pressure on a Wave side that, despite their league position, have shown they can be caught on the road. San Diego's defeat in Los Angeles proved they are not untouchable.

This is a fixture with genuine stakes. Kansas City need points to stay in the race for a top-four finish, while San Diego will want to respond after their first defeat in several weeks.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas City Current vs San Diego Wave FC, including TV channel and live stream details, read on below.

How to watch Kansas City Current vs San Diego Wave FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Kansas City Current are managed by Chris Armas. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no confirmed lineup has been released ahead of this fixture.

San Diego Wave FC are led by Jonas Eidevall. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the visitors either. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Form

Kansas City Current have won three, lost two of their last five NWSL matches, with no draws in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-0 home defeat to Orlando Pride on July 11. Before that, the Current had put together back-to-back wins — a 3-0 away victory over Denver Summit on July 4 and a 1-0 home win over Boston Legacy on May 30. Kansas City have scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five outings.

San Diego Wave FC have won two, lost two, and drawn one of their last five NWSL games. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat at Angel City FC on July 12. Prior to that, the Wave had won back-to-back matches, including a 2-0 win over Gotham FC on July 5. San Diego have scored five goals and conceded five across those five matches, with their only draw coming in a 2-2 result against Houston Dash.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on November 2, 2025, when Kansas City Current won 2-1 at home against San Diego Wave FC in an NWSL fixture. Before that, San Diego hosted Kansas City on April 13, 2025, and lost 0-2. Across the five most recent head-to-head meetings, Kansas City hold four wins to San Diego's one, with the Wave's only victory in that run coming in a 1-2 away win at Kansas City on March 24, 2024.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, San Diego Wave FC sit first while Kansas City Current are placed sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kansas City Current vs San Diego Wave FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: