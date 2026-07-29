NWSL - Game Week 15 29 Jul 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Kansas City Current and Racing Louisville will kick-off at Jul 29, 2026, 8:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Kansas City Current vs Racing Louisville is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

Kansas City Current host Racing Louisville in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both clubs in contrasting positions as the playoff race tightens across the league.

The Current sit sixth in the NWSL standings and will be looking to bounce back after back-to-back defeats have dented their push for a stronger position in the top half of the table. Chris Armas's side have shown they can be a threat going forward, but their recent run of results has raised questions about consistency at a critical point of the season.

Racing Louisville arrive in difficult circumstances. Beverly Yanez's side sit 16th in the table and have lost three of their last five NWSL matches. A win on the road would be a significant result for a club fighting to climb away from the bottom of the standings.

The broader NWSL picture adds context to this fixture. With clubs packed tightly in the standings, results at both ends of the table are shifting week to week. Louisville will know that any slip from sides above them represents an opportunity they cannot afford to ignore.

For Kansas City, the priority is straightforward: return to winning ways at home and protect their position in the top six. The Current have already shown they can handle Louisville this season, and Armas will expect his players to impose themselves from the start.

For details on how to watch Kansas City Current vs Racing Louisville live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

How to watch Kansas City Current vs Racing Louisville with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Kansas City Current are managed by Chris Armas. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news becomes available.

Racing Louisville are led by Beverly Yanez. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the visitors either, and no confirmed lineup has been announced. Further updates are expected ahead of kick-off.

Form

Kansas City Current have won two, lost two, and drawn one of their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat at home to Boston Legacy FC on July 25. Before that, the Current drew 2-2 with San Diego Wave FC and suffered a 3-0 loss to Orlando Pride. Their two wins in the run came against Denver Summit FC, a 3-0 away victory, and a 1-0 home win over Boston Legacy FC in May. Across the five matches, Kansas City scored six goals and conceded six.

Racing Louisville have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five NWSL outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win away at Angel City FC on July 27, their only victory in the run. Louisville drew 1-1 with Houston Dash before that, but had suffered defeats to Bay FC, Portland Thorns, who beat them 4-0, and Denver Summit FC. That heavy loss to Portland stands out as a low point in an otherwise inconsistent recent stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on August 2, 2025, when Racing Louisville hosted Kansas City Current in an NWSL fixture and lost 2-0. Kansas City also won the reverse fixture that season, beating Louisville 4-2 at home on June 14, 2025. Across the last five meetings, Kansas City Current have won four times and Louisville have won once, with the only Louisville victory coming in a 2-1 home win in July 2023. Kansas City have scored 14 goals across those five matches, conceding just six.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Kansas City Current sit sixth while Racing Louisville are placed 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kansas City Current vs Racing Louisville today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: