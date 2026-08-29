NWSL - Game Week 20 29 Aug 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Kansas City Current and North Carolina Courage will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 6:30 PM.

Kansas City Current vs North Carolina Courage is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, ion, and Tubi. Fubo subscribers can stream the match through their existing package, while ion will broadcast the game on linear television. Tubi offers a free streaming option for viewers without a pay-TV subscription. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Kansas City Current host North Carolina Courage in an NWSL regular season fixture, with two sides separated by just two positions in the table and both with plenty to play for as the season progresses.

Chris Armas's Current arrive off the back of a draw with Seattle Reign FC, their third game without a win in four outings. A 5-1 demolition of Racing Louisville in late July feels like a distant memory now, and Kansas City need a result at home to keep pace with the top half of the table.

North Carolina Courage come into this game in sharply contrasting form. Mak Lind's side beat Angel City FC 2-0 on August 27, their third win from five league games, and the Courage have shown a consistent ability to grind out results across a demanding run of fixtures.

Sitting fifth in the NWSL standings, the Courage have genuine momentum behind them. A win on the road would push them further clear of Kansas City and strengthen their position in the playoff picture.

For the Current, there is no room for another dropped performance at home. Kansas City sit seventh, and the gap between them and the top four is one they cannot afford to let widen.

This fixture has produced goals and competitive edge in recent meetings, and both coaches will be looking for a response from their squads. For information on how to watch Kansas City Current vs North Carolina Courage live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch Kansas City Current vs North Carolina Courage with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Kansas City Current head coach Chris Armas has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released ahead of the fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

North Carolina Courage manager Mak Lind is similarly without confirmed squad information at this point. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been announced, and further details are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Kansas City Current have taken one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Seattle Reign FC on August 22, and they also drew 1-1 with both Houston Dash and Angel City FC in that stretch. The 5-1 win over Racing Louisville on July 30 stands as their standout result of the run, with their only defeat a 2-1 loss to Gotham FC on August 15.

North Carolina Courage have won four and lost one of their last five NWSL outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Angel City FC on August 27, and they also claimed wins over Boston Legacy FC and Washington Spirit in that run. A 3-4 win at Washington Spirit and a 0-2 away victory at Denver Summit FC underline the Courage's ability to perform on the road. Their only defeat across the five matches was a 2-3 loss to Houston Dash on August 16.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on May 2, 2026, when Kansas City Current beat North Carolina Courage 2-1 in an NWSL fixture at North Carolina's ground. Before that, Kansas City hosted the Courage on August 30, 2025, and won 2-0. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Kansas City Current hold the advantage with three wins to North Carolina's two, though the Courage claimed victories in April 2025 and September 2024.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, North Carolina Courage sit fifth while Kansas City Current are placed seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kansas City Current vs North Carolina Courage today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: