NWSL - Game Week 24 26 Sept 2026 - 12:30

Today's game between Kansas City Current and Denver Summit FC will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 12:35 PM.

Kansas City Current vs Denver Summit FC is available to watch live on CBS and Paramount+, with streaming also available via Fubo. Details on how to access each platform are listed below.

Kansas City Current host Denver Summit FC in NWSL action, with both sides looking to climb the table in what is a tight race through the standings.

Kansas City arrive at this fixture off the back of a difficult recent run. Chris Armas's side lost 2-0 to San Diego Wave FC in their last outing and have won just two of their past five league games, with draws and defeats punctuating what had been a more promising stretch earlier in the campaign.

Denver Summit FC, under Nick Cushing, come into this match in considerably stronger form. The visitors have won three of their last five NWSL games, including a 2-1 victory over Seattle Reign FC in their most recent match, and arrive with momentum behind them.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is limited but telling. The only previous meeting on record ended in a 3-0 win for Denver Summit FC, a result that will give the visitors confidence heading into this fixture.

In the NWSL standings, Kansas City sit eighth while Denver are tenth, meaning both clubs are fighting for position in the middle of the table with plenty still to play for.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Kansas City Current vs Denver Summit FC.

How to watch Kansas City Current vs Denver Summit FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Kansas City Current are managed by Chris Armas. No probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been confirmed at this stage, and team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Denver Summit FC are led by Nick Cushing. Similarly, no lineup information, injuries, or suspensions are currently available for the visitors, with further updates expected ahead of the match.

Form

Kansas City Current have recorded a W2-D2-L1 record across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to San Diego Wave FC, and they drew 2-2 with Orlando Pride the week prior. Their two wins came against Bay FC (2-1) and North Carolina Courage (3-2). Across those five games, Kansas City scored nine goals and conceded six.

Denver Summit FC have been in strong form, posting W3-D2-L0 across their last five outings. They beat Seattle Reign FC 2-1 in their most recent match and drew 2-2 with Bay FC before that. Their run also includes a 6-1 win over Chicago Stars and a 3-0 victory against Gotham FC. Denver have scored 14 goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

There is one meeting on record between these two clubs. Denver Summit FC beat Kansas City Current 3-0 in an NWSL fixture on July 4, 2026, with Denver playing as the home side. Based on the available data, Denver hold a perfect record against Kansas City in head-to-head competition.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Kansas City Current sit eighth and Denver Summit FC are tenth. Both clubs are positioned in the lower half of the standings, making this a fixture with real significance for either side looking to move into the top half of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kansas City Current vs Denver Summit FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: