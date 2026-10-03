NWSL 3 Oct 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Kansas City Current and Bay FC will kick off at Oct 3, 2026, 6:30 PM.

Kansas City Current vs Bay FC is available to watch live on Fubo, ion, and Tubi. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Kansas City Current host Bay FC in NWSL action, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into what shapes up as a meaningful fixture in the standings race.

Chris Armas's Kansas City side come into this match off a strong recent result, having beaten Denver Summit FC 4-1 in their last outing. That win will have lifted spirits after a 2-0 defeat to San Diego Wave FC the week before.

Bay FC, under Emma Coates, arrive in more uncertain form. The visitors lost 3-1 to Orlando Pride in their most recent match and have struggled for consistency across their last five outings.

Kansas City sit seventh in the NWSL table, while Bay FC find themselves down in thirteenth. The gap in the standings gives the hosts a clear edge in terms of league position, though Bay FC will be motivated to close that gap.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs adds further intrigue. Kansas City have the better of the recent meetings, and the home side will be looking to extend that advantage.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Kansas City Current vs Bay FC.

How to watch Kansas City Current vs Bay FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Kansas City Current are managed by Chris Armas. No probable lineup, confirmed injuries, or suspensions are currently available for the home side, and team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Bay FC are led by Emma Coates. Similarly, no lineup information, injuries, or suspensions have been confirmed for the visitors at this stage, with further updates expected ahead of the match.

Form

Kansas City Current head into this fixture with a W3-D1-L1 record across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 4-1 win over Denver Summit FC, and their only defeat in that run came against San Diego Wave FC, who beat them 2-0. Kansas City also drew 2-2 with Orlando Pride during this stretch. Three wins from five represents a solid run of form for Armas's side.

Bay FC have posted a W1-D1-L3 record across their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 defeat to Orlando Pride, and they also lost 2-0 to Seattle Reign FC during this run. Their sole win came against Racing Louisville, a 2-0 victory, while they drew 2-2 with Denver Summit FC. Bay FC have conceded freely and arrive with questions to answer defensively.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on September 5, 2026, when Bay FC hosted Kansas City Current and lost 2-1 in NWSL action. Across the last five head-to-head meetings on record, Kansas City have been the dominant side, winning three of those fixtures while Bay FC have taken one. The two clubs also drew once across that period.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Kansas City Current sit seventh while Bay FC are thirteenth. The gap between the two sides underlines the contrasting trajectories of these clubs at this stage of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kansas City Current vs Bay FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: