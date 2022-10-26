WATCH: Kane denied! Conte sees red as VAR rules out injury time winner in dramatic climax against Sporting

Tottenham saw a last-minute Harry Kane goal disallowed for offside while Antonio Conte was sent off for protesting against the VAR decision.

Spurs scored last-minute winner

VAR disallowed it after long review

Conte sent off for protesting

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane thought he had secured a 2-1 goal against Sporting CP in the Champions League when he fired in from close range in the dying seconds of the match in north London. However, the goal was chalked off for offside after a lengthy VAR check, much to the bemusement of the Spurs players and bench, leading to Conte being shown a red card for voicing his anger.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The draw prevented Spurs from booking their place in the last 16 of the Champions League, but they remain top of Group D with one game left to play. A point against Marseille in the final game of the group stage will be enough to send Conte's men through to the next round.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Spurs are in action again on Saturday when they visit Bournemouth in the Premier League.