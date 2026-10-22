Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 10:30 Almaty Central Stadium

Today's game between Kairat Almaty and Panathinaikos will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 10:30 AM.

Kairat Almaty vs Panathinaikos is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Kairat Almaty host Panathinaikos at the Almaty Central Stadium in a UEFA Conference League fixture that puts two sides from opposite ends of the current standings face to face.

Kairat, Kazakhstan's oldest club and a consistent force in domestic football, come into this match having bounced back well in the Premier League. Rafael Urazbakhtin's side crushed Irtysh Pavlodar 5-0 on October 18, their most convincing performance in recent weeks, and will be looking to carry that confidence into European competition.

Their Conference League campaign, though, has been more modest. A 1-1 draw with Riga FC last time out in the competition left points on the table, and with Kairat sitting 15th in the Conference League table, the pressure is on to produce a result at home.

Panathinaikos arrive in Almaty in strong form across both domestic and European football. Jacob Neestrup's side beat Borac Banja Luka 2-1 in their last Conference League outing and followed that with a 5-1 dismantling of Asteras Tripolis in the Greek Super League, making them one of the more in-form sides in the competition right now.

The Greeks sit 10th in the Conference League standings, giving them a meaningful cushion over their hosts and real incentive to push for three points on the road.

With Kairat needing a win to climb the table and Panathinaikos targeting a result that could push them towards the top positions, this fixture has genuine stakes for both clubs.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Kairat Almaty vs Panathinaikos live.

How to watch Kairat Almaty vs Panathinaikos with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Kairat Almaty are managed by Rafael Urazbakhtin for this Conference League fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Panathinaikos are led by Jacob Neestrup. As with Kairat, no confirmed squad details or absences have been provided at this stage, and further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Kairat Almaty have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 5-0 victory over Irtysh Pavlodar on October 18, though their Conference League form was checked by a 1-1 draw against Riga FC on October 15. Earlier in the run, they beat Zhetysu Taldykorgan 1-0 before suffering defeats to FC Astana and Tobol Kostanay, the latter a heavy 4-1 reverse. Across those five matches, Kairat scored nine goals and conceded six.

Panathinaikos have won four and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 5-1 win over Asteras Tripolis on October 18, and they also beat Borac Banja Luka 2-1 in the Conference League on October 15. Their only defeat in that stretch was a 1-0 loss to Olympiacos in the Super League on October 11. The Greek side scored nine goals and conceded three across those five games, with their recent scoring form particularly sharp.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Kairat Almaty and Panathinaikos are on record. This fixture will be the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League, Kairat Almaty sit 15th while Panathinaikos are placed 10th. That gap makes this a fixture where the home side are chasing the away team in the standings, adding extra urgency to Kairat's need for a positive result.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kairat Almaty vs Panathinaikos today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: