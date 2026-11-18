Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from somewhere that hits you with geo-restrictions? That's where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Pick a trusted VPN provider and download its app on your device (PC, smartphone, tablet).

Pick a trusted VPN provider and download its app on your device (PC, smartphone, tablet). Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.

Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Head to the website or open the official streaming app of the broadcaster that holds the rights.

Head to the website or open the official streaming app of the broadcaster that holds the rights. Log in and find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and enjoy the match!

Women's Champions League - Game Week 5 18 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Juventus Training Center

Disney+ will stream Juventus vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven live. Here's how to follow the game.

The Juventus Training Center in Vinovo hosts this Women's Champions League group-stage clash.

Isaac Guerrero's Juventus arrive in patchy form. They've won three of their last five, but a heavy 6-0 defeat to Lyon in the Champions League has left its mark.

Their latest league win came against Inter, 2-3 in Serie A on 15 November. That result restored some confidence in the camp after the European defeat.

Ster Habibzadeh's Oud-Heverlee Leuven are going through a difficult spell. Across the Champions League and qualifying, the Belgian side have picked up one win, two draws and two defeats in their last five games, conceding 11 goals.

A 5-1 defeat to Servette and a 5-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League expose the visitors' defensive problems. Their 1-1 draw with HB Køge last time out in Europe did little for their position in the table.

Juventus sit eighth in the Women's Champions League group, while OHL are 17th. The Bianconere need points to climb.

Here's everything you need to follow the match live.

Team news

Isaac Guerrero has yet to announce Juventus's official line-up. There's no word on injuries or suspensions in the Juventus camp. Expect updates closer to kick-off.

Leuven coach Ster Habibzadeh hasn't revealed his probable line-up either, and the visitors have made no official announcements on absentees. We'll add further details in the hours before the match.

Form guide

Juventus have three wins, no draws and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent victory came on 15 November in Serie A, 2-3 against Inter. In the Champions League, they beat Austria Wien W 4-1 but were thrashed 6-0 by Lyon. Over those five games, Juventus have scored 10 and conceded 12.

Oud-Heverlee Leuven have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five. Their latest game ended 1-1 against HB Køge in the Women's Champions League on 11 November. Their heaviest defeat was a 5-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Overall, the Belgians have scored 9 and conceded 11 in their last five outings.

Head-to-head

There's no data available on recent meetings between Juventus and Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

Standings

Juventus currently sit eighth in the Women's Champions League group, while Oud-Heverlee Leuven are 17th.