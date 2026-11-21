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Serie A - Game Week 12 22 Nov 2026 - 06:30 Allianz Stadium

DAZN will stream Juventus v Venezia live exclusively. Subscribers can watch through its app or website on any device. DAZN-Sky subscribers can also watch on DAZN 1, available on Sky channel 214.

Juventus return to the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Sunday 22 November to face Venezia in the 12th round of Serie A fixtures. Kick-off is at 12:30.

A 2-2 draw against Fiorentina in their last league outing ended Juventus' positive run. Spalletti also faces a significant injury crisis, with several key players missing, particularly out wide.

Juventus' No 10 Kenan Yildiz remains out after foot surgery in August. The Turkish player has resumed training with the ball, but a return to the starting line-up is not expected for a few weeks. Kalulu, Cambiaso and Nico Gonzalez also remain sidelined.

Francisco Conceiçao is available again after a month out. The Portuguese player could start on the bench, with Kolo Muani set to keep his place on the right wing and Woltemade at centre-forward.

Davide Nicola's Venezia travel to Turin after beating Udinese 2-1 before the break. That win revived the 19th-placed side's hopes of avoiding relegation.

The available channels for watching the match live are listed below.

Team news

Spalletti has a long list of unavailable players. Long-term injuries rule out Yildiz, Thuram, Locatelli, Milik and Grabara, while Kalulu is training separately and needs several more weeks to recover. Cambiaso and Nico Gonzalez are doubts. Celik is also uncertain after suffering a muscle problem on international duty, but Zhegrova has trained as normal and is available. Juventus' probable starting XI features Vicario in goal, Lucumi and Bremer in central defence, Cabal on the left and McKennie filling in on the right. Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz and Boga are in midfield, with Kolo Muani, Woltemade and Alajbegovic or Boga in the front three.

Nicola has all his regular starters back, with only Franjic, Sverko and Adorante absent. Venezia are expected to line up with Stankovic in goal, Moreno, Halhal, Juan Jesus and Mazzocchi in a back four, Kike Perez, Sohm and Basic in midfield, and Adams and Yeboah up front. Updates on the confirmed line-ups will be available in the hours before kick-off.

Recent form

Juventus have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches across Serie A and the Europa League. They beat Napoli 2-0 and AZ Alkmaar 2-1, but lost 2-0 to Genoa and drew 2-2 with Fiorentina in their most recent outing. Spalletti's side have scored seven goals and conceded five across those five games.

Venezia have won two and lost three of their last five league games. They beat Napoli 1-0 and Udinese 2-1, but lost to Inter, Genoa and Como. Across those five matches, they have scored four goals and conceded four.

Previous meetings

The teams last met on 25 May 2025, when Juventus won 3-2 away to Venezia in Serie A. Before that, they drew 2-2 at the Allianz Stadium in December 2024. In the five available Serie A meetings, Juventus have three wins to Venezia's one, with one draw.

League table

Juventus are currently seventh in the Serie A table, while Venezia are 19th.