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Serie A - Game Week 12 22 Nov 2026 - 06:30 Allianz Stadium

DAZN will stream Juventus v Venezia live exclusively. Subscribers can watch through the platform's app or website on any device. DAZN-Sky subscribers can also watch on DAZN 1, available on Sky channel 214.

Juventus return to the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Sunday 22 November to face Venezia in the 12th round of Serie A fixtures. Kick-off is at 12:30.

A 2-2 draw against Fiorentina in their last league outing ended Juventus' run of good results. Spalletti also faces a significant injury crisis, with several major absences, particularly out wide.

Juventus' number 10, Kenan Yildiz, remains out after foot surgery in August. The Turkish player has resumed training with the ball, but is not expected to return to the starting line-up for a few weeks. Kalulu, Cambiaso and Nico Gonzalez also remain sidelined.

Francisco Conceiçao is back and available after a month out. The Portuguese player could start on the bench, with Kolo Muani set to stay on the right flank and Woltemade at centre-forward.

Davide Nicola's Venezia travel to Turin after a 2-1 win over Udinese before the break revived their hopes of avoiding relegation. They sit 19th.

Details of the channels showing the match live are set out below.

Team news

Spalletti has a long list of unavailable players. Yildiz, Thuram, Locatelli, Milik and Grabara are out with long-term injuries, while Kalulu is training separately and needs several more weeks to recover. Cambiaso and Nico Gonzalez are doubtful, and Celik remains uncertain after a muscle problem on international duty. Zhegrova has trained as normal and is available. Juventus' predicted starting XI has Vicario in goal, Lucumi and Bremer in central defence, Cabal on the left and McKennie filling in on the right. Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz and Boga form the midfield, with Kolo Muani, Woltemade and Alajbegovic or Boga up front.

Nicola has all his usual starters back, with only Franjic, Sverko and Adorante absent. Venezia are expected to line up with Stankovic in goal, a back four of Moreno, Halhal, Juan Jesus and Mazzocchi, Kike Perez, Sohm and Basic in midfield, and Adams and Yeboah in attack. The official line-ups will be available in the hours before kick-off.

Recent form

Juventus have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five matches across Serie A and the Europa League. They beat Napoli 2-0 and AZ Alkmaar 2-1, but lost 2-0 to Genoa and drew 2-2 with Fiorentina in their last outing. Spalletti's side have scored seven goals and conceded five in those five games.

Venezia have two wins and three defeats from their last five league matches. They beat Napoli 1-0 and Udinese 2-1, but lost to Inter, Genoa and Como. Venezia have scored four goals and conceded four in those five games.

Previous meetings

The teams last met on 25 May 2025, when Juventus won 3-2 away to Venezia in Serie A. Before that, they drew 2-2 at the Allianz Stadium in December 2024. Across the five available Serie A meetings, Juventus have three wins to Venezia's one, with one draw.

League standings

Juventus sit seventh in Serie A, while Venezia are 19th.