Primera A - Game Week 14 10 Oct 2026 - 19:10

Today's game between Junior FC and Internacional de Bogota will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 7:10 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Junior FC vs Internacional de Bogota are listed below.

Junior FC host Internacional de Bogota in a Primera A fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides at different ends of the table.

Junior arrive at this game under Sebastian Viera having endured a difficult recent run. Two straight defeats, including a 3-1 loss to Bucaramanga last time out, have piled pressure on a squad that cannot afford to drift further from safety in the Clausura standings.

Internacional de Bogota, managed by Ricardo Valino, come into this match in more stable shape. Back-to-back draws have steadied the ship after consecutive defeats in September, and a point in Barranquilla would represent a reasonable return.

The Clausura table makes this fixture uncomfortable reading for Junior. They sit in a precarious position and need a response at home to arrest the slide.

For Internacional, mid-table consolidation is the target, and they have shown enough defensive resilience in recent weeks to make this a difficult afternoon for the hosts.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Junior FC vs Internacional de Bogota, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Junior FC vs Internacional de Bogota with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Junior FC head coach Sebastian Viera has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Internacional de Bogota coach Ricardo Valino is similarly without confirmed team news at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and the projected XI has not yet been announced. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Junior FC have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five Primera A matches, a run that underlines the difficulty of their current position. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Bucaramanga, and they also fell 3-1 to Atletico Nacional in early October. The one bright spot in this stretch was a 2-0 win over Independiente Medellin in late September. Across these five games, Junior have scored eight goals but conceded nine, a defensive record that has contributed directly to their Clausura struggles.

Internacional de Bogota have a record of one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five outings. They drew 1-1 with Once Caldas most recently and held Deportivo Pereira to a goalless draw the week before. Their only win in this run came against Llaneros FC, a 3-2 victory in September. Internacional have scored six goals and conceded six across these five matches, reflecting a side that is competitive but inconsistent.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Internacional de Bogota hosted Junior FC and lost 1-0 in the Primera A. Junior have the stronger record across the last five encounters, winning three of those matches compared to one win for Internacional, with one match ending in a draw. Junior's away record in this fixture has been particularly solid, with wins in Bogota in both April 2025 and March 2026.

Standings

In the Clausura, Junior FC sit 17th while Internacional de Bogota are placed 13th. In the Apertura standings, Junior are positioned 2nd and Internacional 8th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Junior FC vs Internacional de Bogota today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: