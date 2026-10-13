Primera A - Game Week 4 14 Oct 2026 - 17:30

Today's game between Junior FC and Deportivo Pereira will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 5:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Junior FC vs Deportivo Pereira are listed below.

Junior FC host Deportivo Pereira in a Primera A Clausura fixture that carries serious consequences for both clubs at the wrong end of the table.

Sebastian Viera's side have endured a turbulent recent run. Two defeats and a draw from their last three matches have left Junior sitting in a precarious Clausura position, and the pressure to deliver a home win is real.

Pereira arrive in Barranquilla in no better shape. Arturo Reyes's team are rooted at the foot of the Clausura standings after collecting just two draws and three defeats across their last five outings, including a 4-0 hammering by Cucuta.

Both clubs are in desperate need of points, which gives this match a tension that straightforward mid-table fixtures rarely produce.

Junior will take some encouragement from the head-to-head record, having won three of the last five meetings with Pereira. Home advantage, if they can use it, could prove decisive.

For Pereira, a point on the road would represent genuine progress given their current form. But their defensive numbers make that a difficult ask against a home side that needs a result.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Junior FC vs Deportivo Pereira live.

How to watch Junior FC vs Deportivo Pereira with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sebastian Viera takes charge of Junior FC for this fixture, though no confirmed probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been provided ahead of the match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Arturo Reyes oversees Deportivo Pereira, with team news similarly unavailable at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and the projected XI has not yet been announced.

Form

Junior FC have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five Primera A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Internacional de Bogota, though the run also includes back-to-back defeats to Bucaramanga and Atletico Nacional, both by a 3-1 scoreline. The one clear positive was a 2-0 win over Independiente Medellin in late September. Across these five matches, Junior have scored ten goals and conceded nine.

Deportivo Pereira have collected three draws and suffered two defeats across their last five Primera A outings, with no wins in that stretch. Their most recent match ended in a 0-0 draw with Deportivo Cali, but the run also includes a 4-0 loss to Cucuta and a 1-2 defeat to Santa Fe. Pereira scored four goals and conceded six across these five fixtures, a return that reflects their struggles at both ends of the pitch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Deportivo Pereira hosted Junior FC and lost 2-3 in the Primera A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Junior have the stronger record with three wins compared to one for Pereira, and one match ending in a draw. Junior have shown a consistent ability to win in this fixture regardless of venue.

Standings

The Clausura table underlines the urgency of this fixture. Junior sit 17th, deep in the danger zone, while Pereira are even worse off in 20th place, making this a direct clash between two sides fighting to escape relegation trouble. In the Apertura standings, Junior finished second while Pereira ended the phase in 20th, highlighting the contrasting fortunes of the two clubs across the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Junior FC vs Deportivo Pereira today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: