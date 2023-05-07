WATCH: Jude Bellingham's brilliant yet bizarre goal for Dortmund vs Wolfsburg shows exactly why Real Madrid are ready to pay over £100m for his services

Jude Bellingham scored an excellent, albeit unusual, goal as Borussia Dortmund thrashed Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Bellingham shot from distance

Casteels saved but ball bounced in anyway

Englishman netted a second later on

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder carried the ball deep into Wolfsburg's half, cut inside and then charged towards the box before unleashing a shot from long range. Although Koen Casteels got a hand to it, the goalkeeper could only knock it onto the bar and the ball came down and bounced into the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham's goal made it 4-0 to Dortmund after 54 minutes and, after Karim Adeyemi struck five minutes later, the Englishman scored a second with an excellent finish after going one-on-one with Casteels. His performance shows just why he could soon be on his way out of Dortmund, as it has been reported that Real Madrid are closing in on signing him for a fee in excess of £100 million.

DID YOU KNOW? Bellingham is now into double figures for both goals (11) and assists (15) this season - the only teenager in Europe's top five leagues to manage the feat since the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? Dortmund are still in the fight for the Bundesliga title, as a win takes them within a point of leaders Bayern Munich after 31 games. The 19-year-old and his team-mates will look to keep the pressure on Bayern by winning their last three matches of the campaign.