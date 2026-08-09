Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 9 Aug 2026 - 08:00

Today's game between Johor Darul Ta'zim and Chelsea will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 8:00 AM.

US viewers can watch Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Chelsea live. The match is available to stream on Paramount+, with coverage also available via the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Chelsea travel to face Johor Darul Ta'zim in a pre-season friendly as Xabi Alonso continues to shape his squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

The Blues arrive in Malaysia having already played three friendlies this summer, with results offering a mixed picture of where Alonso's side currently stands. A 6-4 win over Western Sydney Wanderers was followed by back-to-back defeats against Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus.

Alonso has overseen a significant rebuilding operation at Stamford Bridge since taking charge. The summer window has brought notable arrivals, including veteran striker Danny Welbeck, who joined on a two-year deal from Brighton after a six-year spell on the South Coast.

Johor Darul Ta'zim, meanwhile, are the dominant force in Malaysian football. The Southern Tigers drew 0-0 with Elche in their last friendly outing but carry strong domestic form into this match, having won three of their previous four Liga Super fixtures by an aggregate score of 22-2.

For Chelsea, this is another opportunity to build cohesion and fitness ahead of a Premier League season in which they have been tipped as dark horses to challenge Arsenal. Alonso will be keen to see sharper performances after the losses to Spurs and Juventus.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Chelsea, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for either Johor Darul Ta'zim or Chelsea ahead of this fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the home side, and Chelsea have similarly provided no official squad updates at this stage. Probable lineups and any late changes will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Johor Darul Ta'zim come into this match on a run of three wins from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Elche in a friendly on July 24. Before that, they produced dominant Liga Super performances, including a 14-1 thrashing of Kelantan The Real Warriors FC and a 7-0 win over Kuala Lumpur City. Their only defeat in that five-match stretch came against Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League Elite, losing 2-1. Across those five matches, JDT scored 24 goals and conceded four.

Chelsea have won one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Juventus on August 5, following a 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur four days earlier. The Blues' standout result in that run was a 6-4 win over Western Sydney Wanderers on July 28. Chelsea scored 11 goals across their five matches but also conceded nine, reflecting an inconsistency that Alonso will want to address before the competitive season begins.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meeting between Johor Darul Ta'zim and Chelsea is recorded in the available data. This fixture therefore represents the first documented encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Chelsea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: