CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 2 28 Sept 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Jamaica and Honduras will kick off at Sep 28, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Jamaica vs Honduras is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Jamaica host Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League, with both sides looking to turn around difficult recent form and climb the Group 2 standings.

The Reggae Boyz come into this fixture with momentum on their side. Their 3-2 win over Guatemala in their most recent Nations League outing gives them a platform to build on at home.

Honduras arrive in a more precarious position. Los Catrachos were beaten 3-2 by Suriname in their last Nations League match, a result that leaves them facing pressure to respond.

Jamaica have been inconsistent across their last five outings, mixing competitive wins with defeats in friendly action. Honduras have also struggled for consistency, failing to win any of their last three matches across all competitions.

The head-to-head record between these two sides adds further intrigue. Recent meetings have been tight, and neither team can afford to drop points at this stage of the group.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Jamaica vs Honduras live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Jamaica vs Honduras with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Team news for Jamaica has not yet been confirmed ahead of this fixture. Full squad and lineup information will be updated closer to kick-off.

Honduras have also not released official team news at this stage. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the projected starting XI will be added as they become available.

Form

Jamaica have won two, lost three, and drawn none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over Guatemala in the CONCACAF Nations League, and they also beat India 2-0 in a friendly. Their three defeats came against South Africa (0-1), Nigeria (0-3), and DR Congo (1-0), giving them a goals record of six scored and five conceded across the five matches.

Honduras have won none of their last five matches, drawing two and losing three. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Suriname in the CONCACAF Nations League. They drew 2-2 with Peru and 0-0 with Costa Rica, while losses to Argentina (0-2) and Nicaragua (0-2) round out the run. Honduras scored four goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0, a CONCACAF Nations League draw played in October 2024 with Jamaica as the home team. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Jamaica have won three, Honduras have won none, and two matches have ended level. Jamaica have scored six goals in those five meetings, with Honduras scoring two.

Standings

A Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Suriname SUR 2 2 0 0 5 3 +2 6 W W 2 Guatemala GTM 2 1 0 1 6 3 +3 3 W L 3 Honduras HON 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 W L 4 Jamaica JAM 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 L W 5 El Salvador SLV 2 1 0 1 3 5 -2 3 L W 6 Martinique MAR 2 0 0 2 2 5 -3 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation

In CONCACAF Nations League Group 2, Jamaica currently sit fourth while Honduras are third. Both teams are in the bottom half of the group, meaning this fixture carries real weight for either side hoping to avoid relegation trouble and push toward the top of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jamaica vs Honduras today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: