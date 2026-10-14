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Europa League
team-logoJagiellonia Bialystok
Stadion Miejski, Bialystok
team-logoArarat Armenia
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Watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ararat Armenia Europa League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ararat Armenia
Jagiellonia Bialystok
Ararat Armenia
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Ararat Armenia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
Stadion Miejski, Bialystok

Today's game between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Ararat Armenia will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ararat Armenia is available to stream live. TV channel and live stream options for this Europa League fixture are listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

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ViX

ViX

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Jagiellonia Bialystok host Ararat Armenia at Stadion Miejski in Bialystok in the Europa League, with both clubs looking to climb off the wrong end of the table in the competition's early phase.

Jagiellonia arrive under pressure. Adrian Siemieniec's side have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions and have yet to find their footing in European football this season.

Their domestic form tells a similar story. Back-to-back Ekstraklasa defeats to Legia Warszawa and Gornik Zabrze have done little to lift confidence ahead of this continental fixture.

Ararat Armenia come into the match having lost heavily to Sparta Prague in their last Europa League outing, conceding four goals in a 4-1 defeat. Their Armenian Premier League form has been more encouraging, though a draw with Alashkert FC in their most recent domestic match showed inconsistency.

Coach Tulipa will be looking for his side to show more of the resilience that produced a 3-0 win over Syunik in the league, rather than the vulnerability exposed at European level.

Both clubs sit toward the bottom of the Europa League standings, making this a fixture with real importance for either side's hopes of progressing in the competition.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ararat Armenia, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ararat Armenia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ararat Armenia Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Siemieniec

Jagiellonia Bialystok are managed by Adrian Siemieniec, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates to the squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Ararat Armenia head coach Tulipa also has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. Full team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

JAG

JAG - Form

SLA
W2-1
WIS
L2-0
OLY
L2-1
LEG
L1-3
GOR
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
AMY

AMY - Form

ARA
W0-1
SYU
W3-0
SPP
L1-4
SHI
W1-3
ALA
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Jagiellonia Bialystok have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, recording one win, no draws, and four defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 loss to Gornik Zabrze in the Ekstraklasa. They also fell 1-3 to Legia Warszawa and were beaten 2-0 by Wisla Krakow in that run. Across those five matches, Jagiellonia scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Ararat Armenia have been more competitive domestically, winning two and drawing one of their last five matches, with two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Alashkert FC in the Armenian Premier League. The heaviest blow came in Europe, where they lost 4-1 to Sparta Prague. In their five matches, Ararat scored six goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Ararat Armenia are recorded in the available data. This fixture appears to be the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, Jagiellonia Bialystok sit in 21st place and Ararat Armenia in 33rd, placing both sides in the lower reaches of the standings and giving this match added weight for either club's prospects of advancing.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ararat Armenia today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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