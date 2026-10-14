Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stadion Miejski, Bialystok

Today's game between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Ararat Armenia will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ararat Armenia is available to stream live. TV channel and live stream options for this Europa League fixture are listed below.

Jagiellonia Bialystok host Ararat Armenia at Stadion Miejski in Bialystok in the Europa League, with both clubs looking to climb off the wrong end of the table in the competition's early phase.

Jagiellonia arrive under pressure. Adrian Siemieniec's side have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions and have yet to find their footing in European football this season.

Their domestic form tells a similar story. Back-to-back Ekstraklasa defeats to Legia Warszawa and Gornik Zabrze have done little to lift confidence ahead of this continental fixture.

Ararat Armenia come into the match having lost heavily to Sparta Prague in their last Europa League outing, conceding four goals in a 4-1 defeat. Their Armenian Premier League form has been more encouraging, though a draw with Alashkert FC in their most recent domestic match showed inconsistency.

Coach Tulipa will be looking for his side to show more of the resilience that produced a 3-0 win over Syunik in the league, rather than the vulnerability exposed at European level.

Both clubs sit toward the bottom of the Europa League standings, making this a fixture with real importance for either side's hopes of progressing in the competition.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ararat Armenia, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ararat Armenia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jagiellonia Bialystok are managed by Adrian Siemieniec, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates to the squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Ararat Armenia head coach Tulipa also has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. Full team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Jagiellonia Bialystok have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, recording one win, no draws, and four defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 loss to Gornik Zabrze in the Ekstraklasa. They also fell 1-3 to Legia Warszawa and were beaten 2-0 by Wisla Krakow in that run. Across those five matches, Jagiellonia scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Ararat Armenia have been more competitive domestically, winning two and drawing one of their last five matches, with two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Alashkert FC in the Armenian Premier League. The heaviest blow came in Europe, where they lost 4-1 to Sparta Prague. In their five matches, Ararat scored six goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Ararat Armenia are recorded in the available data. This fixture appears to be the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Europa League, Jagiellonia Bialystok sit in 21st place and Ararat Armenia in 33rd, placing both sides in the lower reaches of the standings and giving this match added weight for either club's prospects of advancing.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ararat Armenia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: