Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stadion Miejski, Bialystok

Today's game between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Anderlecht will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Anderlecht is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this Europa League fixture are listed below.

Jagiellonia Bialystok host Anderlecht at Stadion Miejski in Bialystok in a Europa League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs in the early phase of the competition.

Adrian Siemieniec's side have endured a difficult run of results. Three successive Ekstraklasa defeats and a loss to Olympiacos in Europe have left Jagiellonia searching for momentum, though a 3-1 win over Ararat Armenia in their last Europa League outing offered some encouragement.

Anderlecht arrive in Poland off the back of contrasting fortunes. Vitor Bruno's side have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, with convincing victories over Cercle Brugge and Zulte Waregem in the Belgian First Division A showing their domestic quality.

The Belgian side's European form tells a different story. Defeats to Lyon and Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League have left Anderlecht sitting 28th in the standings, and they will need a result in Bialystok to keep their progression hopes alive.

Jagiellonia sit 17th in the Europa League table, meaning both clubs are firmly in the chasing pack. Three points here could prove significant for either side's ambitions in the competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Anderlecht, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Anderlecht with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jagiellonia Bialystok are managed by Adrian Siemieniec for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Anderlecht head coach Vitor Bruno prepares his squad for the trip to Poland. As with the home side, no confirmed injury or suspension details are available at this stage, and the latest squad information will be added when released.

Form

Jagiellonia Bialystok have won one and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Zaglebie Lubin in the Ekstraklasa, and they also suffered a 1-3 loss to Gornik Zabrze in that run. The bright spot came in Europe, where they beat Ararat Armenia 3-1 in the Europa League. Earlier defeats to Legia Warszawa, 1-3, and Olympiacos, 2-1, complete a difficult recent period.

Anderlecht have won three and lost two of their last five matches. They beat Cercle Brugge 1-2 most recently in the Belgian First Division A and earlier claimed a 3-0 win over Zulte Waregem. Their two defeats came against Beerschot in the Cup and Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League, the latter ending 1-0. Across those five matches, Anderlecht have scored seven goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Anderlecht are recorded in the available data. This fixture appears to be the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Europa League standings, Jagiellonia Bialystok currently sit 17th while Anderlecht are placed 28th, with both sides needing points to improve their position in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Anderlecht today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: