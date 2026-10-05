UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4 5 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

Today's game between Italy and Turkiye will kick off at Oct 5, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Italy vs Turkiye is available to watch live in the United States on FS2. Cord-cutters can stream the match live via Fubo or DirecTV Stream, both of which carry FS2 in their packages. Spanish-language coverage is available on ViX.

Italy host Turkiye at the Stadio Renato Dell'Ara in Bologna in UEFA Nations League A Group 1, with Roberto Mancini's side looking to consolidate their position in the table.

The Azzurri arrive off the back of an impressive 1-1 draw in Paris, where Alessandro Bastoni's second-half equaliser denied France all three points at the Stade de France. Mancini described the result as a test of maturity that his squad passed with distinction.

That draw followed a commanding 4-1 win over Turkiye earlier in the group stage, giving Italy a clear psychological edge heading into this rematch on home soil.

Turkiye, managed by Vincenzo Montella, arrive in difficult form. A 3-0 defeat to Belgium in their most recent outing compounded a run of poor results in the Nations League, leaving the Milli Takım rooted to the bottom of the group.

Montella has resisted calls to single out individuals after that Belgian defeat, acknowledging instead that errors at this level carry a heavy price. His side will need a sharp improvement to trouble an Italy team growing in confidence under Mancini.

For viewers in the United States, TV channel and live stream options for this Nations League fixture are listed below.

How to watch Italy vs Turkiye with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roberto Mancini has named his Italy squad for this fixture, though no confirmed probable lineup or injury and suspension information has been provided ahead of the match. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Vincenzo Montella's Turkiye squad details are similarly unavailable at this stage. Further team news will be confirmed in the build-up to the game.

Form

Italy come into this match in solid form, picking up two wins and a draw from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with France in Paris, a performance that drew widespread praise. Before that, they beat Turkiye 4-1 in the reverse Nations League fixture and suffered a 2-0 defeat to Belgium. Two friendly wins over Greece and Luxembourg round out a sequence in which Italy have scored eight goals and conceded four.

Turkiye's recent form tells a starkly different story. Montella's side have lost four of their last five matches, with their only bright spot a 3-2 World Cup victory over the USA in June. In the Nations League alone, they have lost all three group games, conceding eight goals and scoring just one. That run includes the 4-1 reverse against Italy and a 3-0 defeat to Belgium in their most recent match.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the UEFA Nations League A on September 28, 2026, when Italy ran out convincing 4-1 winners in Turkiye. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Italy hold a clear advantage, winning three times against one draw and one result yet to favour Turkiye. The series stretches back to a 1-1 friendly draw in 2006, but Italy's dominance in more recent meetings — including a 3-0 win at Euro 2020 and a 3-2 friendly victory in 2022 — underlines their authority in this fixture.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 France FRA 3 2 1 0 3 1 +2 7 D W W 2 Belgium BEL 3 2 0 1 5 1 +4 6 W L W 3 Italy ITA 3 1 1 1 5 4 +1 4 D W L 4 Turkiye TUR 3 0 0 3 1 8 -7 0 L L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League A Group 1, Italy currently sit third in the table, while Turkiye are fourth. With the group still to be decided, both teams have points to play for, though the gap between them reflects the contrasting form each side has shown so far in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Italy vs Turkiye today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: