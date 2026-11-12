Team news & squads
Italy vs France lineups
4-3-3Formation
Italy
ITA
4-3-3
France
FRA
Starting XI
Substitutes
Manager
- R. Mancini
- Z. Zidane
Italy vs France Match Preview
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
7Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored5/5
Standings
Grp. 1
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|2
|+5
|10
W
D
W
W
|2
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|6
|+2
|9
W
L
W
L
W
|3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|5
|+3
|7
W
D
W
L
|4
|5
|0
|0
|5
|3
|13
|-10
|0
L
L
L
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation