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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoItaly
San Siro
team-logoFrance
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Italy vs France UEFA Nations League A game preview: Team news and injury latest

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Italy and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Team news & squads

Italy vs France lineups

4-3-3
Italy crest
Italy
ITA
Formation
France crest
France
FRA
4-3-3
G. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaM. KayodeM. KayodeG. ScalviniG. ScalviniA. BastoniA. BastoniR. CalafioriR. CalafioriN. BarellaN. BarellaD. FrattesiD. FrattesiS. TonaliS. TonaliF. EspositoF. EspositoS. EspositoS. EspositoN. CambiaghiN. CambiaghiM. MaignanM. MaignanD. UpamecanoD. UpamecanoM. GustoM. GustoA. TruffertA. TruffertJ. JacquetJ. JacquetR. CherkiR. CherkiL. Da CunhaL. Da CunhaA. RabiotA. RabiotD. DoueD. DoueM. OliseM. OliseB. BarcolaB. Barcola
France crest
France
FRA
4-3-3
Italy

Starting XI

France

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Mancini
  • Z. Zidane
Italy

Injuries and Suspensions

France

No sidelined players

Italy vs France Match Preview

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5
San Siro
Fubo

Fubo

Channel link cell

Fox One

Fox One

Channel link cell

ViX

ViX

Channel link cell

Form

ITA

ITA - Form

GRE
W0-1
BEL
L0-2
TUR
W1-4
FRA
D1-1
TUR
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FRA

FRA - Form

ENG
L4-6
TUR
W0-1
BEL
W0-1
ITA
D1-1
BEL
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ItalyDrawFrance
1
1
3
UEFA Nations League A
France badge
France
FRA
1
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
1
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
1
France badge
France
FRA
3
FT
UEFA Nations League A
France badge
France
FRA
1
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
3
FT
Friendlies
France badge
France
FRA
3
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
1
FT
Friendlies
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
1
France badge
France
FRA
3
FT
7Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored5/5

Standings

Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FranceFranceFRA
431072+510
W
D
W
W
2
BelgiumBelgiumBEL
530286+29
W
L
W
L
W
3
ItalyItalyITA
421185+37
W
D
W
L
4
TurkiyeTurkiyeTUR
5005313-100
L
L
L
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation


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