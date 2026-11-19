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World Cup U17 - Game Week 1 20 Nov 2026 - 10:00

RaiPlay will show Italy U17 v Jamaica U17 live. Details of how to stream the match are below.

Italy U17 face Jamaica U17 in the U17 World Cup, looking to confirm their status as the leading team in Group E.

The Azzurrini are in outstanding form. Five consecutive wins show a solid side capable of coming through difficult spells, with performances that have impressed in both attack and defence.

Jamaica U17 should not be underestimated, even though the Reggae Boyz sit third in the group. The Caribbean side bring international experience and a desire to spring a surprise in a tournament of this stature.

Italy have a chance to strengthen their lead in the group and move closer to the next stage with full confidence in their abilities. The Azzurrini have shown they can manage matches with tactical maturity.

Here's how to follow the match on TV and via live stream.

Team news

No official information is currently available on Italy U17's injuries, suspensions or likely line-ups. Details will be updated as soon as the coaching staff announce them ahead of kick-off.

There is also no confirmed news on Jamaica U17's squad or any possible absences. Further updates will follow in the hours before the match.

Recent form

Italy U17 have won all five of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over France U17 in U17 European Championship qualifying on 17 November 2026. Before that, the Azzurrini thrashed Armenia U17 4-0 and Luxembourg U17 6-0. They have scored 13 goals and conceded just one in those five games, underlining the reliability of their defence.

The available data cover only three Jamaica U17 matches, all from the 2011 U17 World Cup. Their record is one win, one draw and one defeat: the Reggae Boyz drew 1-1 with France and lost 2-1 to Argentina. No recent data on Jamaica's form are currently available.

Head-to-head record

No data are available on the last five meetings between Italy U17 and Jamaica U17. The available information does not establish a historical head-to-head record for the two national teams.

Group standings

Grp. E Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Italy U17 ITA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Ivory Coast U17 CIV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Jamaica U17 JAM 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Uzbekistan U17 UZB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Qualification to next stage Possible Qualification to next stage

Italy are currently first in Group E of the U17 World Cup, while Jamaica are third.