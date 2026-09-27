UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 2 27 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Nagyerdei Stadion

Today's game between Israel and Ireland will kick off at Sep 27, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Israel vs Ireland is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Israel and the Republic of Ireland meet at the Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen in UEFA Nations League B Group 3, with both sides looking to respond after opening defeats in the current round of fixtures.

Israel, coached by Ran Ben Shimon, fell to a 3-1 loss against Austria in their most recent outing. The Blue and White have shown they can produce results away from home, but defensive vulnerability has been a concern.

Ireland arrive under Heimir Hallgrimsson having lost 1-0 to Kosovo, a result that leaves the Green Army needing points to stay in contention within the group. Hallgrimsson's side showed positive signs in pre-tournament friendlies but have yet to find their footing in competitive action this cycle.

Neither team can afford further dropped points at this stage. The contest in Debrecen carries real weight for both sides as the group takes shape.

Read on to find out how to watch Israel vs Ireland live, including all TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Israel vs Ireland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ran Ben Shimon is expected to name a projected XI featuring Daniel Peretz in goal, with a back four of Roy Revivo, Guy Mizrahi, Nikita Stoinov, and Idan Nachmias. Eliel Peretz, Anan Khalaili, Oscar Gloukh, and Dor Peretz are expected in midfield, with Manor Solomon and Liel Abada leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture.

Heimir Hallgrimsson is set to deploy Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, with a defensive line of Liam Scales, Dara O'Shea, John Egan, and Ryan Manning. Jayson Molumby, Finn Azaz, James Abankwah, and Jason Knight are projected in midfield, with Chiedozie Ogbene and Troy Parrott expected to lead the line. Ireland also report no injuries or suspensions at this stage, though updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Israel head into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Austria in UEFA Nations League B. Prior to that, they beat Albania 1-0 in a friendly and drew 2-2 with Georgia. Israel scored eight goals and conceded seven across the five-match run, suggesting an open but inconsistent defensive record.

Ireland's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent game ended in a 1-0 defeat to Kosovo in Nations League B. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Canada in a friendly and beat Qatar 1-0. Ireland scored eight goals and conceded two across the five matches, with a notably strong defensive record outside of competitive fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met twice in recorded head-to-head fixtures, both during UEFA World Cup qualification in 2005. The most recent encounter, played in Dublin, ended 2-2, while the earlier meeting in Israel also finished level at 1-1. The series is evenly balanced with no wins for either side, and both matches produced drawn results with goals at both ends.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Austria AUT 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 W 2 Kosovo KOS 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 3 Ireland IRL 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L 4 Israel ISR 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 3, Israel sit fourth and Ireland third, meaning both teams are in the lower half of the standings. With points tight at this stage of the group, the outcome in Debrecen could significantly alter the picture for both sides.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Israel vs Ireland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: